San Francisco rain at Muni Bus stop

After weeks of rain, San Francisco's drought conditions have eased pretty substantially. But The City isn't out of the woods yet, and neither is the rest of the state.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words.

Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet.

Bay Area drought as of Dec. 20

As of Dec. 20, more than 92% of the Bay Area and the central coast was in severe, extreme or exceptional drought. 
Bay Area drought as of Jan. 10

After a series of storms over the last three weeks, the Bay Area's drought conditions downgraded from severe to moderate. 
Dec. 20 map of California drought conditions

More than 80% of the state was experiencing severe, extreme or exceptional drought as of Dec. 20. 
Jan. 10 map of California drought conditions

Less than half of the state was in severe, extreme or exceptional drought earlier this week, thanks to all of the rain. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like