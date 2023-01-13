Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words.
Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet.
Storms are stressing the Bay Area's aging sewer systems beyond capacity.
Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words.
Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet.
The latter is the case when comparing the U.S. Drought Monitor's drought maps of before and after the storms that have struck California since the end of December.
Below are two maps of the coverage area of the National Weather Service's San Francisco forecast office, which includes the Bay Area and the central coast. As of Dec. 20, about a week before the series of atmospheric rivers began, more than 92% of the region was in severe, extreme or exceptional drought. As of Tuesday, that percentage fell to 17.3%.
San Francisco was previously in severe drought, but dropped into the moderate tier after 13.6 inches of rain fell downtown between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10. The San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan area, as a whole, averaged 13.3 inches during that time, according to the National Weather Service.
Drought conditions have also eased across the state. About 80.6% of the state was in at least severe drought prior on Dec. 20, compared to just 46% three weeks later.
But even as some reservoirs refill, the state's snowpack is ahead of schedule and rain remains on the forecast, California's historic drought isn't exactly on the verge of ending.
For starters, cities like San Francisco aren't efficiently retaining rainwater, which diminishes the impact of predominantly rainy storms — the kind the state has experienced over the past month — can have on drought conditions.
For another, the state's two largest reservoirs — Shasta and Oroville — were still at just 45% and 51% of total capacity, respectively, as of Thursday. Both were also below the historical averages for this time of year, with Shasta 26% shy and Oroville 7% short.
Still, considering the statewide drought is entering its fourth year, Californians will take any relief they can get.
Storms are stressing the Bay Area's aging sewer systems beyond capacity.
@marcuspwhite
Marcus White is a senior digital writer and producer for the San Francisco Examiner.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Seventeen states and several car manufacturers have adopted the Golden State’s stringent emission standards. It all started with Russell Long
UCSF study finds residents exposed to long-term elevated air pollution were 20% more likely to contract COVID
Assembly Bill 1493 became the first measure in the United States to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles.
PG&E’s safety certificate blocked by San Francisco Board of Supervisors
Tidal conditions are a boon for researchers exploring beauty of marine life as well as global warming effects
Therma is attracting big companies and raising millions, while aiming to reduce cooling system emissions
{{summary}}
Sign up for The San Francisco Examiner's FREE afternoon newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.