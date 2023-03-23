As California has been lashed by yet another atmospheric river, delivering heavy rain and snow up and down the Golden State, California’s persistent drought continues to recede.
Only about one-third of the state remains in drought, and about one-sixth of the state is still “abnormally dry,” with neither classification present in the Bay Area anymore.
The San Bernardino Mountains and the Sierra Nevada were especially hammered with rain and snow in the past week, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, causing floods and mudslides in lower elevation areas and leading to the second snowiest winter on record for the Sierra, and the most snowfall in 71 years.
The latest drought data is a bittersweet update, with death and destruction left in the wake of heavy storms, while the much needed precipitation also continues to quench the long-parched West Coast.
On the one hand, the precipitation has led to welcome greening of the landscape.
“Lush vegetation was reported in San Bernardino County, California, indicative of the very wet recent weather,” the most recent Drought Mitigation Center’s report describes.
Paramedics rescued the sergeant from inside his damaged vehicle and took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries
But on top of record-setting snowfall and widespread damage caused by the deluge, the storms brought unexpected and apocalypse-conjuring occurrences.
For Bay Area residents this was marked by an uncharacteristic bomb cyclone that tore through the region, taking down trees and power lines and killing at least 5.
Near downtown Los Angeles, a rare tornado touched down, uprooting trees, trampling power lines and peeling off roofs.
And Californians can expect no reprieve soon, with more rain and and “colder-than-normal” temperatures” forecast for the coming days and weeks.
“Heavier precipitation amounts are forecast for parts of western Oregon and Washington and far northwest California,” the report explains. “For the period from March 28-April 1, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s forecast strongly favors above-normal precipitation in most of the West, especially central and southern California.”
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rain on 16th Street
National Weather Service expects heavy rain and high winds for the San Francisco Bay Area.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
17th Street sandbags
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Rite Spot Cafe
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
SF Public Works
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen tree on Hyde Street
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Fallen trees on Junipero Serra Blvd
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Roof collapse
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees from the rain storms along Sunset Blvd and Lincoln Way near Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Flooded road from the rain storms along Metson Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue near Lincoln Way in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Fallen trees along 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Golden Gate Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in Parkside Square Park
Crew from Parks and Recreation Department clearing fallen trees in Parkside Square Park from heavy rain storms on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
A car driving through a flooded road from heavy rain storm at 25th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Golden Gate Park flood
Cars driving Market Street at Castro Street during a heavy rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
Sharyeef Jaber next to his damaged parked car from a fallen large tree on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Craig Lee/The Examiner
Trees down in the Haight
A large tree fell on a parked car and another car with the driver in it on Haight Street between Fillmore and Webster Streets in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.