With record snowfall this winter, many communities in California are awaiting the melt with bated breath over the inevitable deluge.
But some may be able to breathe a sigh of relief – at least, for now.
According to the Department of Water Resources’ latest report on Monday, the snowpack is melting at a slower rate than expected due to cooler temperatures over the last month.
As of Monday, 59 inches of snow and 30 inches of snow water were recorded, or 241% of the May 1st average. Statewide, the survey found that the average snow water level in the snowpack is a little more than 49 inches which is 254% of the typical average on May 1st.
Three years ago, on May 1st there was only 1.5 inches of snow and half an inch of snow water measured.
While the month started on the warmer side, cooler weather and increased cloud cover have led to slower melting. Only around 12 inches of the snowpack has melted during April.
Still, the massive quantity of snow topping the Sierras poses a risk to communities likely to experience flooding, like the San Joaquin Valley. Just last week, most of Yosemite Valley temporarily closed anticipating flooding.
“The snowpack will not disappear in one week or one month but will lead to sustained high flows across the San Joaquin and Tulare Basins over the next several months, and this data will help us inform water managers and ultimately help protect communities in these regions,” said Karla Nemeth, the director of the Department of Water Resources in Monday’s press release.
The Tulare Basin used to be a massive lake more than one hundred years ago, but was depleted by farmers and the former lakebed is now mostly farmland.
This year record rainfall has returned Tulare to its former glory, flooding the farmland and devastating the agricultural operations in the area.
There have only been a few years in the past where the averages were over 200% – 1952, 1969, and 1983 – according to the recent DWR report.
“No matter how you look at the data, only a handful of years in the historical record compare to this year’s results,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, in Monday’s release.
This year, while temperatures remain relatively cool, flood concerns are rising as summer approaches, especially in communities that have already experienced severe floods in this winter’s massive rainfall.
This includes Pajaro and communities in Sacramento, Tulare, and Merced counties. In the meantime, DWR officials have been connecting with locals to manage water diversion to help reduce flooding impacts.
This week brings yet another smattering of rain to parts of the Bay Area, although nothing compared to the atmospheric rivers throughout the winter season, and temperatures will likely remain cool the rest of the week.