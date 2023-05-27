Newsom clean energy

Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Moxion Power to announce the “Building the Electricity Grid of the Future: California’s Clean Energy Transition Plan.”

 Office of the Governor of California

California is on its way to achieving its goal of having 100% of the state's electricity generated by clean energy by 2045.

In 2021, 59% of the state's electricity was generated by renewable energy and zero-carbon resources, according to figures the state released this week. That's up from 41% in 2013, but down from 64% in 2019.

