Last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom touted record investments in climate change mitigation and environmental protection as part of the state's largest-ever budget.
But, facing what the governor's office now projects is a $32 billion deficit this year, the May budget revision Newsom rolled out on Friday would slash $6 billion from a five-year, $54 billion commitment on climate spending and more than $1.2 billion in environmental protection compared to last year's budget.
Newsom said he supports shifting $1.1 billion in general fund spending to a climate bond, which would require state voter approval.
The shifting budget priorities demonstrate how the state's economic challenges dovetail with those of legislating the capricious nature of extreme weather.
In all, Newsom slashed some $800 million of climate spending in Friday's proposal from its January predecessor. That included $600 million less for the California Air Resources Board — just ahead of a wildfire season in which air quality is likely to worsen — and $403 million fewer for the State Water Resources Control Board.
But on the heels of a soaking wet winter that lifted San Francisco and much of the state out of drought, Newsom on Friday rolled out a budget that included an additional $290 million in flood protection funding statewide as the historic Sierra snowpack begins to melt.
That's on top of the $202 million in flood protection that Newsom proposed in January, bringing the total proposed investment to $490 million. Last year's budget included nearly $247 million in flood risk reduction.
"Our investments must match this reality of climate-driven extremes. We're committing even more resources to support communities up and down the state as they continue responding to the impacts of this year's storms," Newsom said in a statement on Thursday announcing the flood protection spending.
State Sen. Josh Becker, a Menlo Park Democrat who chairs the state's budget and fiscal review subcommittee on resources, environmental protection and energy, said in a statement that he supported the governor's call for a climate resilience bond. That bond would include $270 million for water recycling and $160 million for shelter and resources during climate emergencies.
But Becker added that cuts in Newsom's revised budget to clean energy spending — which slashed $900 million from the $7.9 billion allocated last year — is simply not enough to reduce 1990-level greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, which California hopes to achieve by 2030.
"We cannot afford to backslide on our commitment to invest in climate action and environmental protection when our future is at stake," Mary Creasman, CEO of California Environmental Voters, told The Examiner in a statement on Friday. "California needs additional sources of revenue to fund climate programs to meet our state's climate goals. Time is not on our side. This decade is our last chance to protect Californians from catastrophe and ensure a safe and healthy future for all."