California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. His new proposed budget reflects a subtle shift in the state's climate priorities. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom touted record investments in climate change mitigation and environmental protection as part of the state's largest-ever budget.

But, facing what the governor's office now projects is a $32 billion deficit this year, the May budget revision Newsom rolled out on Friday would slash $6 billion from a five-year, $54 billion commitment on climate spending and more than $1.2 billion in environmental protection compared to last year's budget.

