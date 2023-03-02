bayview/hunter's point

View of the Bay from The San Francisco Shipyard Residences in the Bayview along Innes Avenue on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

 Craig Lee, The Examiner

The state emissions regulation agency, the California Air Resources Board, added two communities, one in San Francisco and one in Los Angeles, to its emissions-reduction program last Friday.

Starting this fall, community leaders in the Bayview/Hunter's Point neighborhood have a new avenue to reduce toxic pollution from industrial outfits in the area, which has been plaguing the health of citizens living nearby for decades.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like