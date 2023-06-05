The natural gas debate is back on.
Last week, Berkeley’s city attorney filed a petition against an April ruling that cities do not have the authority to prohibit natural gas hookups from being installed in new buildings, as the Bay Area News Group first reported.
Berkeley first banned the installation of natural gas equipment in new buildings in 2019, sparking a debate throughout the rest of the Bay Area and nationwide. House Republicans on Monday introduced two bills aimed at preventing bans on gas stoves.
In the Bay Area, cities including San Francisco have adopted policies aimed at restricting gas appliances, and this year, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District created two new rules on phasing out natural gas appliances in homes once they’re due for replacement across all nine counties.
These rules aim to reduce emissions generated by natural gas appliances, most notably nitrogen oxides, or NOx.
But the district’s rules don’t include the appliances that have become the center of debate amongst Bay Area restaurateurs and chefs, many of whom prefer using gas-fired ovens and stoves over their electric and induction counterparts.
Other bans and restrictions have created tension in the industry. In Palo Alto, some argue that banning gas will keep famous chefs from opening up restaurants in the city.
In Berkley, the ban resulted in a lawsuit from the California Restaurant Association. Ultimately, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit sided with the restaurants over the issue in April.
But on Wednesday last week, Berkeley City Attorney Farimah Faiz Brown requested an “en banc” rehearing with new judges, according to the petition provided to the San Francisco Examiner.
En banc is French for “on the bench,” which means that all judges of a particular court will hear a case in a particularly complex or important area.
An en banc panel in the Ninth Circuit would consist of 11 randomly selected judges, including the chief judge.
Brown argued that because the ruling relied on the Energy Policy and Conservation Act of 1975’s “general rule of preemption for [appliance] energy conservation standards,” it reaches far beyond local measures requiring greater efficiency for products.
According to the petition, the April ruling based on the EPCA, assumed that Congress meant that local and state governments were not allowed to prevent consumers from acquiring these products. But “that ruling is seriously wrong and highly consequential,” said the petition.
It sets a precedent that endangers local authorities’ ability to regulate a variety of safety matters including: “building safety, to zoning, fire prevention, and water distribution,” which historically Congress has viewed as local responsibilities, it said.
If the rehearing is approved, the original ruling would be vacated and the case would be reheard.