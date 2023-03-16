EX // EARTH: Bay Area says no to NOx

UP FIRST
Bay Area says no to NOx as regulators ban harmful gases lurking in homes
This week, Bay Area air regulators voted near-unanimously to begin the gradual phase-out of gas-fired appliances in homes across all nine of the region’s counties.
The Bay Area Regional Bay Area Air Quality Management District, or BAAQMD, adopted two new rules to limit smog-forming pollutants known as nitrogen oxides, or NOx, by requiring a gradual phase-out of current gas-fired furnaces and water heaters once those appliances come due for replacement. The ruling makes the region the first in the nation to adopt ambitious zero NOx emissions reduction standards for certain appliances.
Still, the district stopped short of restricting all gas-fired appliances. Notably, the new rules do not address gas stoves, which have become the subject of fierce political debates in recent months, or dryers. But many see the decision as a clear signal to the broader market that pollution-emitting appliances are a thing of the past.
“Homes and buildings in the Bay Area are responsible for more NOx emissions than all of the region’s passenger cars,” said Melissa Yu, an energy campaigns representative at the Sierra Club’s SF Bay Chapter.
Now, all eyes are on the state, which adopted similar plans last year to phase out sales of gas water heaters and furnaces by 2030 but has yet to set those rules.
“The Air Resources Board and the federal EPA are watching what’s happening in the Bay Area,” said Laura Feinstein, the sustainability and resilience policy director at SPUR, a local public policy nonprofit. “They’re watching to see how successful it is here.”
CLIMATE SNAPSHOTS
What Drought?
An exceptionally wet winter has eased some of the most severe drought conditions gripping the state, with two-thirds of California now considered drought-free. That’s according to new data released this week by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly map produced by a group of scientists and federal partners.
While the Central Valley and Central Coast regions have seen the most dramatic improvements, the Bay Area has also emerged from severely dry conditions. Most counties have now shaken off drought, with some "abnormally dry" and "moderate drought" conditions persisting in parts of Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.
The latest data was compiled before the most recent lashing of storms to hit the region, bringing torrential rain and severe flooding that left a trail of destruction in its wake, including downed trees, widespread power outages and a levee break along the Pajaro River, inundating parts of Monterey County with high waters.
Bayview residents want more housing — just not on this hillside: Palou & Phelps is also one of the last remaining places where rare native plants and grasses have been allowed to thrive, carefully tended by a neighborhood group whose homes line the parkland. But now, that open space is under threat. Last month, permits were filed to develop one privately owned plot, proposing a five-story duplex that residents fear will carve out the hillside and irrevocably change the neighborhood’s character.
EPA proposes first-ever limits on PFAS in drinking water: The Environmental Protection Agency released long-awaited proposed standards for “forever chemicals,” known as PFAs, in drinking water this week, reports Zoya Teirstein for Grist. Once finalized, the standards will force states to begin the arduous and expensive process of cleaning their water supplies of this cancer-causing class of chemicals. In addition, it marks the first time the agency has proposed enforceable drinking water limits for PFAS.
The first zero-emissions fuel cell ferry in the U.S. arrives in San Francisco: The first commercial maritime vessel in the United States powered entirely by hydrogen fuel cell technology will begin taking passengers on rides along the San Francisco waterfront in late spring, writes the Chronicle’s Tara Duggan.
KEY INDICATOR
26%
1 in 4 Americans are alarmed about the climate crisis, according to new data from Yale Climate Connections Six Americas report. Since 2012, the Alarmed segment has more than doubled, growing from 12% of the U.S. population in 2012 to 26% in 2022.
THE LAST DROP
