When John-Paolo Rapagnani and Juliano Lodi started Sutro Power in San Francisco in 2019, it was a golden era for the industry in California.
The incentives were attractive, the permitting process was seamless, and the industry was booming. But now, a new rule slated to go into effect next month is poised to radically transform the rooftop solar industry statewide, slashing the credits customers have long enjoyed for sending excess power to the grid.
The ruling, known as Net Metering 3.0, is intended to modernize a two-decade-old policy and lessen the cost imbalances burdening low-income residents, for whom rooftop solar is often out of reach but who end up paying for public programs such as maintaining the grid.
While the rooftop solar industry sees the change as an outright attack that could disincentivize people from investing in solar panels in the future, Rapagnani sees it as a sea change for his business.
“The main takeaway is that solar is going to change in every way,” said Rapagnani. Now, “the only way it really makes sense is if you’re storing power for yourself and no longer just feeding into the grid.”
The latest update to net metering was designed to encourage more Californians to pair battery storage systems with solar panels. This, California Public Utilities Commission posited, would allow residents to tap into their solar power after the sun goes down and alleviate pressure on the grid, which is increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of a warming world.
But in San Francisco, solar companies like Raganani’s are finding themselves running up against a bureaucratic brick wall when it comes to solar and battery installations — a crucial part of his business in a NEM 3.0 world. “The red tape surrounding batteries is actually getting worse in San Francisco,” he said.
What once took one to three weeks is now dragging into a months-long process for permits and inspections, Lodi said, with some clients waiting six months or longer as approvals move across multiple departments.
“San Francisco used to have one of the best, hands down, the best solar permitting departments to work with,” said Rapagnani, reminiscing about the early days of GoSolarSF, a program run by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission to fast-track solar across the city. “Everything was fast and efficient.”
No longer. Though the Department of Building Inspection recently rolled out a pilot program to expedite small solar installations, large arrays, systems for multifamily buildings with three units or more and battery projects are required to go through a separate approval process.
A tech executive who lives in the Sunset district, who asked not to be named, learned this the hard way. He had been considering installing a solar plus battery system in his home for years, but the pandemic brought a new urgency to his efforts. He began noticing occasional power outages that derailed his ability to work from home and spoiled the food in his refrigerator at a moment when he was trying to avoid trips to the grocery store.
But when he tried to purchase a system, he quickly ran into the two-pronged process that makes battery installation paired with solar particularly difficult in San Francisco. “Because those two are looked at a little bit separately, it doesn’t make it easy,” he said.
“You’re just kind of handcuffed,” he said. “You feel like a prisoner, not only to The City but now you have to deal with the supply chain issues that took place during that time. The City regulations exponentially expanded the problem because it delayed me so much.”
You might like
Highlights of the gallery scene include legendary local painters and more
Northern California has not been home to a pro-wrestling league for over forty years, but in its heyday, The City was the region's epicenter
SFUSD's delay of algebra 1 has created a nightmare of workarounds
Though he initially wanted a bigger battery system, he ultimately settled on a 17-kilowatt-hour battery, just under the city’s 20 kWh threshold. Any battery with capacity greater than 20 kWh triggers an additional review and inspection process through the Fire Department and the Department of Building Inspection, which he said would have required him to upgrade his home and install a sprinkler system.
“We put in a system that is OK,” he said. “But it can’t maintain what we need it to — we have less than a day of backup power.”
“San Francisco is particularly restrictive on batteries, more so than anywhere else,” said Charles Adams, owner of the San Francisco-based Albion Power Co. “Unlike Sonoma or Marin, where they find room for batteries, you’re not allowed to install batteries greater than 20 kWht hours in San Francisco.”
At least without the extra work. That’s because San Francisco is a uniquely dense city, where homes are packed tightly, and walls are often shared, meaning that slapping highly flammable materials on buildings poses a serious fire risk.
“Batteries do sometimes catch fire, and these fires are very difficult to put out,” said San Francisco Fire Department Chief Kathy Harold. “So if we get a fire from a battery system, it could easily spread to other buildings. This is different than most other cities.”
Still, environmental groups note that The City’s restrictions on battery storage are more onerous than even those recommended by the state Fire Marshal. “With the new reductions in payments for rooftop solar electricity, storage is much more important,” the group 350 San Francisco wrote in a recent email.
Rapagnani also stressed that battery technology has rapidly improved and has become much safer in recent years.
“A lot of these battery laws and understandings were made back when battery technology was first picking up steam,” he said, noting that battery chemistry is shifting away from lithium-cobalt batteries, which often required cooling systems to prevent fires.
“Technology has moved much faster than the codes that regulate these systems,” Harold conceded. But she said, “there also has not been a lot of information coming from manufacturers on the testing and the known hazards — and the types of batteries keep changing.”
Lithium-ion batteries, which have been banned from airlines after igniting certain cell phones, are susceptible to high temperatures and inherently flammable. Just this week, a lithium battery from an electric scooter sparked a fire in a Polk Street apartment in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. And last September, a Tesla Megapack caught fire at a PG&E energy storage facility in Monterey, shutting down Highway 1 and triggering a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.
The Department of Building Inspection is currently working with the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory to explore the feasibility of expanding the pilot program to cover batteries, noted Christine Gasparac, assistant director of DBI, adding that the department will also be meeting with the Department of Environment and the Fire Department to discuss streamlining all clean energy related permitting processes later this month.
Still, The City has billed solar and storage as critical in reducing emissions and meeting its ambitious net-zero goal by 2040. And for now, the process has left solar installers like Rapagnani navigating The City’s climate goals and its bureaucratic bottleneck with growing frustration — all while his clients grow increasingly impatient.
“For renewables to make sense and to work and for us to have a clean energy future, the main thing is you need to be able to store this energy,” said Rapagnani. “Solar as a whole in California is going to change forever, but it is going to suffer in San Francisco unless we update what seems to be a rudderless infrastructure in terms of accommodating the NEM 3.0 world — the battery plus solar world.”