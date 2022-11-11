Recology employees sort plastic and paper recyclables at Recology's Recycle Central on Pier 96 in San Francisco in 2016. PFAS are used in many consumer products and remain in the environment for generations.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against 18 manufacturers of PFAS, or toxic "forever chemicals.
Bonta's complaint filed Thursday alleges that the companies neglected to inform the public of the extent to which the PFAS endanger the environment and human health.
The attorney general's suit seeks injunctive relief, damages, penalties, restitution, and abatement. Additionally, it calls for the removal and destruction of PFAS statewide, including treatment for the chemical in drinking water, wastewater and private wells — and any funds necessary to do so.
"The damage caused by 3M, DuPont and other manufacturers of PFAS is nothing short of staggering, and without drastic action, California will be dealing with the harms of these toxic chemicals for generations," said Bonta. "We won't let them off the hook for the pernicious damage done to our state."
Per- and polyfluoroallkyl substances, or PFAS, are chemicals that make objects non-stick and water-resistant. They repel oil, heat and liquids, which means they are used in products that are made to withstand the elements, like cookware and raincoats. They've been used in manufacturing since the 1940s.
Most of the companies named in the suit make a very specific product: a type of foam used to put out fires burning on a liquid fuel. However, DuPont and 3M both make a wide variety of other products.
Bonta said that the lawsuit is the result of a years-long investigation that found manufacturers of PFAS knowingly violated state consumer protection and environmental laws — going as far back as the 1950s.
DuPont disagreed, according to spokesman Dan Turner, who said the DuPont of 2022 is not the DuPont of just a few years ago.
"In 2019, DuPont de Nemours was established as a new multi-industrial specialty products company. DuPont de Nemours has never manufactured PFOA, PFOS or firefighting foam," the company wrote in a statement. "While we don’t comment on pending litigation, we believe these complaints are without merit, and the latest example of DuPont de Nemours being improperly named in litigation. We look forward to vigorously defending our record of safety, health and environmental stewardship."
3M also asserted in a statement that it "acted responsibly in connection with products containing PFAS."
Bonta's lawsuit specifies seven common forms of PFAS, including the two cited in DuPont's statement. Research about PFAS is ongoing, but evidence has shown that they are harmful to humans — leading to increased cancer risks, reproductive defects, reduced bone density in children and other conditions.
According to the statement from the attorney general, 3M and DuPont both made efforts to obstruct public knowledge of the dangers of PFAS, going so far as to outright deny their health effects entirely.
As recently as 2018, 3M publicly stated that "the vast body of scientific evidence" on PFAS did not support indication of dangerous side effects, according to Bonta. DuPont is also on the record for making similar claims in 2003, stating that the chemicals "(are) not a human health issue".