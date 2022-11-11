garbage 2

Recology employees sort plastic and paper recyclables at Recology's Recycle Central on Pier 96 in San Francisco in 2016. PFAS are used in many consumer products and remain in the environment for generations.

 Jessica Christian, S.F. Examiner

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against 18 manufacturers of PFAS, or toxic "forever chemicals.

Bonta's complaint filed Thursday alleges that the companies neglected to inform the public of the extent to which the PFAS endanger the environment and human health.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like