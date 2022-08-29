The cause, scientists suspect, is a massive algal bloom of Heterosigma akashiwo, a microscopic algae that has been spreading across San Francisco Bay at an unprecedented rate since late July.

Heterosigma, a species known to turn tides red, has caused fish kills in places like Puget Sound but, until recently, had spared the marine life in the Bay despite the growing bloom.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom