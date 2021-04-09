Climate activists rally outside Wells Fargo, BlackRock headquarters

Activists paint a street mural depicting a thunderwoman during a demonstration outside Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in the Financial District on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Activists paint a large street mural during a demonstration outside Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in the Financial District on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Members of 1000 Grandmother’s for Future Generations paint a street mural. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Isabella Zizi speaks during a demonstration outside Wells Fargo corporate headquarters. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Jaline King paints one of many street murals during the demonstration. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Grace Severtson, a members of 1000 Grandmother’s for Future Generations, holds a sign. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Protest organizer David Solnit paints a street mural. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Andrea Prebys-Williams paints one of many street murals during the demonstration. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Activists rally outside Wells Fargo corporate headquarters. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Marge Grow-Eppard leads a march through the Financial District towards the headquarters of BlackRock on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Activists place their hands dipped in clay all over BlackRock headquarters during a demonstration in protest of the company’s stance on climate change on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Activists rally after placing their hands dipped in clay all over BlackRock headquarters on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Jordi Molina/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Hundreds demonstrated outside the headquarters of Wells Fargo and BlackRock on Friday to protest the two companies’ roles in financing an oil pipeline project in Minnesota.

Activists painted a large street mural outside Wells Fargo headquarters on Montgomery Street before staging a rally, calling on the bank to defund the construction of a new route for the Line 3 oil pipeline and remove board chair Charles H. Noski.

The group then marched through the Financial District to the headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management company on Howard Street, and placed their hands dipped in clay on the windows outside.

The Line 3 project is a proposed expansion of an existing pipeline that would carry nearly a million barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin.

