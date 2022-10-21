hetch hetchy dam
Courtesy of Fire Horse Leo, Flickr

The S.F. city attorney's office announced a win for municipal power against PG&E Friday morning, putting an end to the company's decades long "obvious attempt to eliminate competition" in The City.

"PG&E has spent years trying to eliminate competition and obstruct San Francisco’s efforts to power our own municipal services using our own clean power," said City Attorney David Chiu. "Today’s decision helps ensure PG&E cannot use its monopoly to derail San Francisco’s efforts to provide affordable, public power."

PG&E

A PG&E logo on a high voltage line cover along Beale Street near the company's headquarters in downtown San Francisco.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com