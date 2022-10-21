The S.F. city attorney's office announced a win for municipal power against PG&E Friday morning, putting an end to the company's decades long "obvious attempt to eliminate competition" in The City.
"PG&E has spent years trying to eliminate competition and obstruct San Francisco’s efforts to power our own municipal services using our own clean power," said City Attorney David Chiu. "Today’s decision helps ensure PG&E cannot use its monopoly to derail San Francisco’s efforts to provide affordable, public power."
The CA office accused PG&E of routinely obstructionist proceedings in an effort to maintain a monopoly on the power grid. The release cites PG&E's repeated refusal to provide power to municipal customers and unnecessary and costly delays implemented in city projects.
According to data gathered by the City Attorney, "PG&E's obstruction has cost the City more than $28 million since 2018 in additional equipment costs, delay costs, redesign costs, lost SFPUC revenue when projects are forced to become PG&E customers, and higher energy costs due to PG&E's higher rates."
Buildings like schools, museums, public housing and city departments are all on the municipal power grid, going back to 1992. The S.F. Public Utilities Commission uses the Hetch Hetchy hydropower system, which is completely greenhouse gas emission free and provides about a fifth of The City's energy, including powering Muni, the Salesforce Transit Center and SF General Hospital.
It's also just over 100 years old.
San Francisco's power sources are a mix of private and civic providers. Most citizens rely on PG&E for electricity in their homes and electric vehicles as well as gas in their water heaters and stoves, whereas many civic buildings are on the Hetch Hetchy power grid.
The SFPUC serves about 70 percent of the electricity demand in the City, but those customers also rely on PG&E for the transmission of power into their homes and businesses.
While Californians' electricity bills have been soaring, SFPUC is not for profit, which helps keep rates down, said Peter Gallotta, communications manager for the S.F. Public Utilities Commission.
"To put it simply, PG&E has been trying to put the City out of the power business. That is why this Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruling is so important for us, because it signals to PG&E that they cannot run us out of town," said Gallotta.
"Protecting public power service is critical for San Francisco now and in the future. We have served San Francisco for more than a century, and we want to be able to serve our community for the next century and beyond. That's why we are 100% committed to acquiring PG&E's distribution grid and expanding public power to serve all of San Francisco."
Gallotta said that an all-municipal grid would free up taxpayer funds for more essential city services, "rather than lining PG&E management and shareholder pockets", and would empower local officials and citizens to make choices about their power supply — particularly as the climate crisis progresses and more clean energy options become available to S.F. However, "PG&E continues to impede that process."
Jen Kwat, the communications director for the city attorney, affirmed Gallotta's sentiment and added that the office is awaiting a second ruling related to power rights.
"The city attorney’s office is certainly committed to advancing affordable, public power in San Francisco," she said. "We’re not exactly sure when that order will come down, but we hope it will be soon."