For three days, over a hundred cats will be competing for titles like "best of breed" and "best kitten," with a final announcement on Sunday for "best in show." 

Daly City's Cow Palace — or rather, "Meow Palace," — is slated to become the biggest congregation of show cats this side of the Rockies in a three day takeover this weekend.

The San Francisco Cat Extravaganza returns to the Cow Palace for — you guessed it — all things feline-friendly. Contestants will be showing off the most refined cats in the region, with events MC'd by local drag queen and cat fanatic Heklina.

