Civil Services Commission head to lead human resources at Department of Public Health

Michael Brown previously served as acting director of human resources

San Francisco Civil Services Commission head Michael Brown has been selected to serve as human resources director for The City’s Department of Public Health, the San Francisco Examiner has learned.

The Examiner reported earlier this month that HR Director Ron Weigelt stepped down, reportedly to pursue other opportunities. His resignation will take effect Friday.

Brown, who has served as the commission’s executive officer for the past five years, will assume his new post on Nov. 4, confirmed health department spokesperson Rachael Kagan on Wednesday.

Brown is not new to the health department. He has worked for public health for 23 years in human resources, where he held a variety of roles, including director of the labor relations division towards “the end of his tenure,” according to Kagan.

He also served as acting director of human resources prior to Weigelt’s hire in 2013.

Brown will be taking over the human resources division in the midst of an effort by the health department to address chronic understaffing.

The Examiner reported previously that the health department has come under scrutiny in recent months over plans to significantly scale down a residential mental health facility at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital by converting 41 beds into temporary shelter beds for homeless individuals in psychiatric crisis.

The department has cited an inability to expediently hire the staff needed to run the facility and alleged staff misconduct as reasons for the planned bed reductions. Nurses and other DPH staff working at the hospital said that some positions have remained open in the facility for more than a year.

Health department workers and city leaders including supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney pushed back against the proposal, calling for the health department to put forth a hiring plan detailing efforts to fill chronic vacancies. The health department has since significantly scaled back the proposed bed cuts.

