Two Arab American civil rights groups have told the San Francisco Unified School District that they will sue the district if Muslim holy days are not recognized.
The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), the country’s largest Arab American civil rights organization, is partnering with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) to rally ahead of today's Board of Education meeting, where board members will discuss implementing the holy Muslim days, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as observed holidays.
Eid al-Fitr, or “Feast of Breaking the Fast,” occurs on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar; this year, it will be observed on the evening of April 21 and through the evening of April 22. Eid al-Adha, or “Festival of Sacrifice,” is observed from the evening of Wednesday, June 28 to the evening of June 29. AROC began campaigning for the district to recognize Eid as an official holiday in 2021.
The school board passed a resolution on Aug. 9, 2022, that named Eid as an observed holiday on the 2022-23 academic calendar. According to the resolution, the Board of Education has unilateral “authority over the district-wide school calendar and the power to designate Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as days when schools are closed.”
The resolution was authored by board commissioner Matt Alexander, who said “Allowing Muslim students to fully observe these sacred holidays without potentially negative educational and social repercussions is aligned with our commitment as a district to be student-centered,” in a district press release.
But the board said it needed further analysis to actually implement the resolution, “to determine the ways in which SFUSD may further its commitment to inclusivity through recognition of culturally significant holidays,” according to a district statement, which added that “acknowledging days of cultural significance can be achieved in different ways, including, but not limited to, the recognizing days of cultural significance on the District-wide calendar.”
At a Jan. 24 meeting, the school board heard from stakeholders and members of The City’s Muslim community and concluded that a comprehensive policy was needed and would be publicized in March, ahead of the Eid holidays. No vote or action was taken that evening, drawing criticism from The City’s Muslim and Arab community.
“SFUSD is turning their backs on Arabs and Muslims and going against their own commitment to centering San Francisco students and families,” said Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of AROC. “While we continue to demand that they make good on their promise and implement our Eid Resolution, the Board of Education has signaled that its priorities are right-wing pressure and racist lawsuits. We cannot allow this failure to protect students from racist backlash to go unanswered.”
The civil rights groups’ CPRA request was the first official step in uncovering the board’s decision-making process in delaying the decision.
“Access to information is crucial in holding public officials accountable and ensuring transparency in decision-making,” ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub said in a statement. “We hope that this records request will shed light on the factors that led to the reprehensible reversal of the decision to recognize Eid as a holiday in San Francisco schools and help ensure that the Arab and Muslim community’s rights are respected in the future.”
ADC and AROC jointly sent a California Public Records Act request to SFUSD on Feb. 21, asking the district for “any and all communication” between board members and the public, “including legal opinions and/or advisories sought or received by the SFUSD Board pertaining to the implementation of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha official district holidays issued by the City of San Francisco Legal Department,” according to the CPRA document.
The district had 10 days to respond, according to the CPRA-request process; SFUSD asked for an extension to satisfy the request, AROC spokesperson Wassim Hage confirmed to The Examiner.
AROC will hold a rally ahead of the Board of Education meeting today. Board commissioners will discuss procedures for adding religious holidays to the academic calendar at that meeting, according to the board agenda.