Lowell High School in San Francisco.   According to a school board resolution passed in August, the Board of Education has unilateral “authority over the District-wide school calendar and the power to designate Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as days when schools are closed.” 

 Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

Two Arab American civil rights groups have told the San Francisco Unified School District that they will sue the district if Muslim holy days are not recognized.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), the country’s largest Arab American civil rights organization, is partnering with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) to rally ahead of today's Board of Education meeting, where board members will discuss implementing the holy Muslim days, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as observed holidays.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

