City unveils ‘Shine on SF’ to promote cleaner streets and sidewalks

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced a new partnership between The City and several organizations and businesses to launch Shine On SF — a new initiative encouraging cleanliness along city streets.

Shine On SF brings together more than 40 neighborhood groups, benefit districts, nonprofit organizations, and businesses to engage residents and fund programs that will keep city streets and public spaces looking pristine.

“San Franciscans care deeply about our city — for its unique beauty, culture, diversity and its neighborhoods,” Breed said in a statement.

“During this pandemic, we showed what we can do when we come together to protect and care for one another, and we need to carry that spirit forward to care for our city. Clean sidewalks and beautiful public spaces are essential to public health, community, and economic viability. They are a matter of equity that every resident and visitor should enjoy. We are launching Shine On SF to do more to keep San Francisco clean, celebrate all those who take care of our city every day, and inspire everyone to do their part to make this city shine,” she said.

One component of Shine On SF will create opportunities for residents to volunteer through neighborhood clean up events; gardening projects; and public space activation and beautification projects. The initiative will help match volunteers with the needs voiced by community-based groups and city agencies.

A second component of Shine On SF aims to make immediate investments in further cleaning efforts with $96.2 million already set aside in the city budget for such efforts. The investments will go toward things like, expanding the city’s CleanCorridorsSF program, which deploys San Francisco Public Works street cleaners to different neighborhood commercial corridors weekly to power wash, sweep sidewalks, and clean up graffiti; expanding the Community Youth Center Power Wash Mobile Team, which employs immigrants who face barriers to employment to further provide cleaning services for commercial corridors; and replacing the city’s trash cans over the next three years with receptacles that prevent overflow; among other efforts.

“We are already seeing real world results from this partnership between the city and the community,” said Simon Bertrang, Executive Director of the Tenderloin Community Benefit District.

Community benefit districts throughout the city already provide services like cleaning, trash collection and neighborhood ambassadors through separate city funding.

“Shine On connects all of the community benefit districts and the neighborhoods we serve with non-profits, private citizens and the city to harness the power of collective action,” he said.

For more information about Shine On SF and to find ways to volunteer, visit www.shineonsf.org

