City to sue school district over lack of progress on reopening

San Francisco city officials plan to file suit against the school district in an effort to force classrooms to reopen.

The suit to be filed by the City Attorney’s Office Wednesday alleges that the San Francisco Unified School District’s reopening plan is “woefully inadequate” and doesn’t meet state requirements to offer in-person learning when possible. After the suit is filed in San Francisco Superior Court, City Attorney Dennis Herrera will seek an emergency court order on Feb. 11 compelling the district to act.

“It’s a shame it has come to this,” Herrera said in a statement. “The City has offered resources, logistical help and public health expertise. Unfortunately, the leadership of the school district and the educators’ union can’t seem to get their act together. The Board of Education and the school district have had more than 10 months to roll out a concrete plan to get these kids back in school. So far they have earned an F. Having a plan to make a plan doesn’t cut it.”

SFUSD originally planned to begin bringing its youngest students and those with disabilities back to the classroom on Jan. 25 if health indicators were met. While other districts in the state have also postponed reopening plans, citing the critically high coronavirus spread, SFUSD attributed its own delay to lack of labor agreements.

The district now plans to begin bringing priority students back no earlier than March 25, and negotiations with unions are ongoing. It must also go through a request for proposal process for testing after its previous partner, Curative, was deemed a risk for false negatives by federal officials. State reopening requirements now include surveillance testing students, depending on the level of spread, adding another logistical hurdle as vaccine doses remain inconsistent.

“The county has really failed to provide the necessary support with testing and vaccines. Those are the kinds of things we’re struggling with,” said School Board President Gabriela Lopez. “We’re making progress.”

“I hope this isn’t a barrier in that work,” Lopez said. “Filing a lawsuit is not going to speed things up, I think it’s going to do the opposite. It’s political theater more than anything else.”

Returning to in-person learning has been a contentious issue across the state, with staff unions pushing for more safety precautions and delaying repening until counties reach the “orange” risk tier for COVID-19. Many parents and elected officials, meanwhile, support reopening, citing studies showing relatively low transmission risk in schools that have opened with precautions in place. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

The suit comes after an SFUSD report found that attendance and learning disparities have increased under distance learning. Black, Latino, English learners, special education students, and high school students were the most disengaged, while Black and Pacific Islander high school students showed the most learning loss, on par with national trends, according to the report.

“This is not the path we would have chosen, but nothing matters more right now than getting our kids back in school,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We are ready and willing to do our part to get our kids back in the classroom. The data is clear. Black, Latino, and Asian students, especially low-income students, have lost ground academically compared to white and wealthier students. This is hurting the mental health of our kids and our families. Our teachers have done an incredible job of trying to support our kids through distance learning, but this isn’t working for anyone. And we know we can do this safely.”

More than 15,800 students have returned to in-person learning across 113 private and parochial schools, and The City is operating learning hubs with the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families. Fewer than five cases of in-school transmission have been reported to the Department of Public Health from those sites.

“While we thank City Attorney Dennis Herrera for pursuing the legal action that could help get our kids safely back in school, we are so sad that it has come to this point,” said Meredith Willa Dodson, a parent and co-founder of Decreasing the Distance that’s advocated for immediate reopening. ““We urge SFUSD — its administration, labor partners, and elected Board of Education Commissioners — to do right by the more than 55,000 public school children in San Francisco. Too many of them are struggling with distance learning.”

District unions have stood firm on safety standards that included student testing before the state made it a requirement.

“DPH said we can’t help you with [testing],” said Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco. “One of my first thoughts after being shocked and disappointed at this lawsuit is, what example does it set for our students? You don’t sit with people, you don’t try to work it out, you file a lawsuit. It’s counter intuitive.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

