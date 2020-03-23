City reports 131 coronavirus cases, zero deaths

The Department of Public Health has confirmed 131 coronavirus cases in San Francisco Monday morning, up 23 from Sunday.

No deaths have been reported as The City reaches the end of the first week of its shelter-in-place order. Neighboring San Mateo County has reported 142 confirmed cases and one death Monday morning. Santa Clara County had 302 cases and 10 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

Statewide there are 1733 confirmed cases and 27 deaths, according to the California Department of Public Health.

California issued a statewide shelter-in-place ordinance to limit the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, following similar orders from five Bay Area counties including San Francisco earlier in the week.

Approximately 26,400 coronavirus tests have been conducted in California, with 14,317 results received and 12,100 still pending as of Sunday afternoon, according to the CDPH.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 33,404 coronavirus cases nationwide and 400 deaths as of Monday morning.

Though The City’s shelter-in-place order is slated to extend at least until April 7, an official end date for the statewide ordinance has not been announced.

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/