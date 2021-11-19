City to give away 5,500 turkeys for Thanksgiving

As part of a Thanksgiving tradition in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced The City will donate more than 5,500 turkeys to families in need during the 15th annual Turkey Giveaway next week.

The turkeys will be distributed on Thanksgiving across more than 85 sites throughout The City to families and people in underserved communities.

The giveaway also includes hundreds of gift baskets containing dry goods for holiday meals for families and people at select housing sites.

The giveaway is put on the by Mayor’s Office, the San Francisco Housing Authority, the San Francisco Human Services Agency, as well as partner organizations.

“With one in four San Franciscans at risk of food insecurity, we know that our communities greatly depend on programs like this to help make ends meet, especially during the holiday season,” Breed said in a statement.

“I am grateful to all of the city departments and community partners that work hard to help all San Franciscans, especially our families, seniors, and vulnerable communities, put food on the table and, more importantly, find hope and joy during the holidays,” she said.

“The mayor’s turkey giveaway continues the important tradition of helping our communities most in need to not only find relief from hunger, but also to share the joy and gratitude of the Thanksgiving holiday,” SFHSA Executive Director Trent Rhorer said. “Unfortunately, families continue to have to choose between putting food on the table or paying rent.”

Housing Authority CEO Tonia Lediju said, “This program not only provides families with food during the holiday season, but it reflects our continued commitment to meeting the essential needs of our neighbors while uplifting our communities and serving others with compassion and without judgement — values that are deeply woven into the fabric of our city.”