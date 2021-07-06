San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton announced the opening of a co-working kitchen in the Bayview District. (Courtesy photo)

City opens co-working kitchen space in Bayview District

On Tuesday, San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton highlighted the opening of a co-working kitchen in his district as an example of the city working with local entrepreneurs and nonprofits to fill a vacant storefront.

The Bayview Makers Kitchen, located on the Third Street thoroughfare in the Bayview District, between Armstrong and Bancroft avenues, has five food vendors that have signed on to use the space and can accommodate up to five more, according to Walton’s office.

The vendors include a Salvadorian plant-based food company, an Asian jerky company, and a group of chefs who specialize in creating vegan soul food.

Walton said the co-working kitchen “will provide smaller food businesses with the opportunity to grow and make a profit without extremely high overhead and allow them to flourish.”

The space, vacant for more than three years prior to Bayview Makers Kitchen starting there, is owned by Mercy Housing, which provided use of the site at low cost to the nonprofit organization Economic Development on Third. The City’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development has funded some improvements to the site.

Walton’s office said vacancy rates for the Third Street corridor have dropped from 30 percent to 10 percent over the past year thanks to the work by The City and nonprofits like Economic Development on Third.

