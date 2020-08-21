City offers use of discounted outdoor spaces for struggling gyms, fitness studios

Fitness studios in San Francisco struggling during the pandemic will soon be able get permits to use outdoor spaces at discounted rates, city officials announced Friday.

While gyms are prohibited from operating indoors under the shelter-in-place order, The City’s Department of Recreation and Parks has proposed a program allowing gyms to hold outdoor classes in areas like parks, basketball courts, lawns and plazas.

The licensing costs would be reduced by more than 90 percent under the program, which will launch on September 13 after approval.

While a handful of gyms and fitness studios have found a way to create outdoor spaces to maintain operations, many others have closed or are on the brink of closure due to the extended shelter-in-place order.

“Like parks themselves, fitness classes promote physical health and mental wellbeing—something we could all use right now,” Phil Ginsburg, the general manager of the Recreation and Park Department, said in a statement. “This program would allow fitness providers with closed storefronts an inexpensive way to hold classes again while allocating space in a fair and transparent way.”

Until indoor operations of gyms can resume, instructors who train up to three clients at a time and don’t require a designated space can pay for an annual permit for $25, down from $250. The program would grant instructors who require a designated space in park spaces and lead classes of four to 11 people a spot for 10 weeks, dropping the cost to $1.25 from $15 an hour. And The City will grant two-hour training blocks through a lottery system.

