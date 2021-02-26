City leaders celebrate protected bike lanes in city’s Portola, Bernal Heights neighborhoods

New protected bicycle lanes stretch from the city’s Portola District to Bernal Heights. (Courtesy Bay City News)

San Francisco city leaders on Thursday announced the completion of new protected bicycle lanes stretching from the city’s Portola District to Bernal Heights, in addition to other neighborhood improvements.

The protected bike lanes are along Alemany Boulevard and San Bruno Avenue at the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 280 interchange.

Other improvements include new crosswalk striping, protected bike lanes, green painted left turn boxes for bikes and a lane reduction on Alemany Boulevard to facilitate bicyclists and pedestrians.

The improvements mark the completion of the first phase of the Alemany Interchange Bike Lanes Project, which was made possible through a collaboration between the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Caltrans, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, the Portola Neighborhood Association and the Department of Public Works.

The second phase of the project will include a multi-use path and a new signal crossing along Alemany Boulevard. Those improvements are expected to be completed in spring 2022.

On Sunday, Supervisor Hillary Ronen, SFCTA Director Tilly Chang and SFMTA Director Jeff Tumlin will join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and the Portola Neighborhood Association to celebrate the improvements and to take a bike tour.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Alemany Farmers Market at 100 Alemany Blvd., followed by the bike tour. The bike tour will end at the Portola Neighborhood Association at 2674, where the association will be hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration.

Face coverings will be required at the event and bike tour.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransittransportation

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/