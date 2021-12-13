City launches new community hub to serve Pacific Islander residents

San Francisco’s Pacific Islander community welcomed the opening of the new Pacific Islander Community Hub in The City’s Bayview neighborhood.

Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton and Faauuga Moliga, vice president of the SF Board of Education, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Samoan Community Hub called “The Hut” in the Bayview. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

San Francisco’s Pacific Islander community welcomed the opening of the new Pacific Islander Community Hub in The City’s Bayview neighborhood.

The new hub is known as “The Hut” and it’s located at Room 2450, 150 Executive Park Blvd.

The Hut is a joint project between The City and several community organizations in an effort to address the specific needs of Pacific Islanders — a community that has been a part of The City’s history for more than 100 years and continues to grow.

The Hut will provide food programs, job training, and help with connecting to other resources like health care and relief funds, according to city officials.

Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton was able to advocate for the funding for The Hut in this year’s current budget cycle, he said.

“It is important to invest in a community-led COVID-19 response and recovery plan that ensures its services are culturally competent and appropriate for the community that it serves,” he said in a statement.

The Hut will be assisted by the Bay Essential Services Hub and partners including Bay Area Community Resources, Young Community Developers, and Latino Task Force.

“As a Pacific Islander leader, this is a celebration and a great milestone,” SFUSD Board of Education Vice-President Faauuga Moliga said. Moliga is the first Pacific Islander elected official in the city’s history.

“We’ve been doing this work for a long time. This is a place of service for everyone. Everyone is loved and accepted in this space.” Moliga said.

“This is restoring hope to a community that felt hopeless,” Pacific Islander Community Hub Director Gaynor Siataga said. “We’ve been here for over 100 years and many of us have been providing pro bono services to our community for decades. This has been a long time coming and we will not wait another 100 years to make sure our community is served.”

The Hut will be open on Mondays and Fridays for drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment only on Tuesday’s Wednesdays and Thursdays. For an appointment call (415) 240-6720.