City launches ‘Census Week of Action’ ahead of next week’s deadline

San Francisco officials have launched a Census Week of Action, organizing several outreach events over the next week to encourage residents to participate in the 2020 census ahead of next Wednesday’s deadline.
For the week of action, the city is working with community organizations, faith leaders, and businesses, as well as the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco Giants.
“The census is an important measurement of our community. In these tough economic times, we must protect critical federal resources for lifesaving programs and we must preserve our voice in the electoral process,”
Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “San Franciscans can help in a meaningful way by filling out the census today and ensuring friends and family members do the same.”
The week of action aims to improve the city’s self-response rate, which currently stands at 65.6 percent, compared to the 2010 census’ final self-response rate of 68.5 percent. The statewide self-response rate is currently 68.6 percent.
San Francisco will hold a series of on-site census assistance workshops Thursday through Sunday at locations throughout the city.
Additionally, on Tuesday a caravan will travel to every city district to help residents with the census.
The city will start phone banking and door-to-door canvassing in undercounted communities this week.
As part of the action, San Francisco Giants announcer Renel Brooks-Moon and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr have taken part in a public service announcement, encouraging participation in the census.
For information about the week of action, including times and locations of upcoming events, visit https://sf.gov/topics/census-2020.
— Daniel Montes, Bay City News
Bay Area Newssan francisco news
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/