City launches ‘Census Week of Action’ ahead of next week’s deadline

Avleene Valencia, left, and Ana Fernandez hand out Census-themed shirts and masks to the community at The City’s Census Week of Action event on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) The City’s Census Week of Action launches in front of City Hall as volunteers help the community fill out the government form on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) Litza Gabriela Padilla, left, and Lilian Bucso holds Census signs in different languages at The City’s Census Week of Action event on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) Patrick Christofferson, a volunteer with Code Tenderloin, helps community members fill out their Census forms at The City’s Census Week of Action on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) City Administrator Naomi M. Kelly launches The City’s Census Week of Action to help improve the count at a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) Del Seymour, Founder of Code Tenderloin, speaks about how the Census can bring in more resources to those who are homeless at a news conference on The City’s Census Week of Action on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) Mario Paz, Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center, speaks at a news conference as part of The City’s Census Week of Action on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

San Francisco officials have launched a Census Week of Action, organizing several outreach events over the next week to encourage residents to participate in the 2020 census ahead of next Wednesday’s deadline.

For the week of action, the city is working with community organizations, faith leaders, and businesses, as well as the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco Giants.

“The census is an important measurement of our community. In these tough economic times, we must protect critical federal resources for lifesaving programs and we must preserve our voice in the electoral process,”

Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “San Franciscans can help in a meaningful way by filling out the census today and ensuring friends and family members do the same.”

The week of action aims to improve the city’s self-response rate, which currently stands at 65.6 percent, compared to the 2010 census’ final self-response rate of 68.5 percent. The statewide self-response rate is currently 68.6 percent.

San Francisco will hold a series of on-site census assistance workshops Thursday through Sunday at locations throughout the city.

Additionally, on Tuesday a caravan will travel to every city district to help residents with the census.

The city will start phone banking and door-to-door canvassing in undercounted communities this week.

As part of the action, San Francisco Giants announcer Renel Brooks-Moon and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr have taken part in a public service announcement, encouraging participation in the census.

For information about the week of action, including times and locations of upcoming events, visit https://sf.gov/topics/census-2020.

— Daniel Montes, Bay City News

