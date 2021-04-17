City launches ‘Campaign for Solidarity’ to combat racial violence

The Rev. Norman Fong of the Chinatown Community Development Center joined San Francisco city leaders and community partners in a “Campaign for Solidarity” at Civic Center Plaza on Saturday, Apr 17, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Derick Brown (right), senior director of the Leo McCarthy Center at University of San Francisco, greets others at the launch of the “Campaign for Solidarity” on Saturday, Apr 17, 2021. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Sharaya Souza of the American Indian Cultural District speaks at Civic Center Plaza on Saturday. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Sasanna Yee, of the group AsiansBelong.com, leads the crowd in Qi Gong. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Angela A., (right), of IndivisibleSF.org, and Bayard Fong, left, of the Chinese American Democratic Club, bow their heads. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Tim Yu brought a handmade sign to the Civic Center event on Saturday. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner) A medicinal drum circle formed at the “Campaign for Solidarity” event on Saturday. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner) (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Police Chief Bill Scott (left), Mattie Scott of Healing4U.org, and Commander Daryl Fong take part in a drum circle. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed, the city’s Human Rights Commission and community leaders launched the Campaign for Solidarity on Saturday to unite the Asian American and Pacific Islander, Black, Latinx, American Indian and multi-racial communities.

“San Francisco is stronger when we are united and work together,” Breed said in a statement. “We must continue to come together to denounce all forms of hate, bias and discrimination.”

The campaign launched at Civic Center Plaza with intergenerational discussions, storytelling and sharing of successful examples of allyship and why standing together is important.

Event participants assembled “solidarity kits,” which included children’s books, family passes to the Asian Art Museum, mental health resources and information about public and personal safety.

The kits will be distributed to residents in Chinatown, Bayview Hunters Point, the Tenderloin and other areas.

San Francisco’s measures to reduce racially motivated violence and incidents comes as reports of crimes against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities have increased since the start of the pandemic.

“When we stand together in solidarity, we have strength,” Jon Osaki, executive director of Japanese Community Youth Council, said in a statement. “It’s more important than ever that we stop the finger pointing and violence that tears us apart.”

Regional and community leaders also held an event in support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities on Saturday in Millbrae. Organizers of the “United in Action with Asians” rally and march said its goal was to improve overall safety, awareness and protection of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander, or AAPI, communities and of communities in general.

A march, which seeks safety for AAPI communities, is also slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday. Participants will meet at the intersection of Upper Great Highway at Sloat Boulevard. In addition to the march, there will be speeches, performances, and resource tables.

