City gets millions in private donations to help with coronavirus response

The first batch of private donatons The City received to help with its response to the coronavirus will assist undocumented residents, seniors and small businesses.
Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that The City has received $10.5 million in donations and pledges, with the largest donation of $1.5 million from Salesforce, to its Give2SF COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund so far. To date, The City has allocated about $5 million from the fund.
“There are so many San Franciscans who are struggling to make rent, put food on the table, and keep their small business open,” Breed said. “That’s why we created the Give2SF Fund, which is collecting support for our small businesses and individuals who are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.
She added, “This is just the first round of funding, and we’ll keep working to get additional support into the hands of those who need it most.”
About $2.5 million from the fund was allocated to provide those in need with food.
About $500,000 of the total amount will go toward grocery gift cards for undocumented families. The Human Services Agency plans to provide $200 Safeway gift cards to roughly 2,500 low-income, undocumented San Franciscans.
Nonprofit groups like Meals On Wheels and Project Open hand will receive $1 million to increase food service for seniors and those with disabilities.
About $2.1 million from the fund is going to help small businesses and workers, including $1 million for the Office of Economic and Workforce Development to provide grants of up to $10,000 to San Francisco small businesses and $350,000 for the office to provide zero interest loans of up to $50,000.
The City will also provide $750,000 to help people at risk of eviction to remain in their homes. The funding will help with things like rent and mortgage payments.
The Controller’s Office will ultimately issue a report on all the donors to the fund and how the money was used.
A list of the major donations and pledges follows:
Salesforce – $1,500,000
Ann and Gordon Getty – $1,000,000
Aneel Bhusri – $1,000,000
Gerson Bakar Foundation – $1,000,000
Hellman Foundation – $1,000,000
Crankstart Foundation – $500,000
Erica and Jeff Lawson – $500,000
Google – $500,000
Stupski Foundation – $500,000
Tom and Theresa Preston-Werner – $250,000
Bank of America – $200,000
Wells Fargo – $150,000
Diane B. Wilsey – $111,000
Cruise co-founders, Kyle Vogt and Dan Kan – $100,000
Dara Khosrowshahi – $100,000
John Pritzker Family Fund – $100,000
Ray and Dagmar Dolby Fund of the Marin Community Foundation – $100,000
LinkedIn – $100,000
Lisa Stone Pritzker – $100,000
Mark Pincus – $100,000
Nion McEvoy – $100,000
Slack – $100,000
Grammarly – $75,000
Comcast – $50,000
Hercules Capital – $50,000
Ron Conway – $50,000
Reality SF Church – $50,000
Waymo – $50,000
