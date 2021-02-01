City COVID-19 vaccine site opens in Mission District

Site will offer up to 120 doses a day to start by appointment only

A new city COVID-19 vaccine site opened Monday near the 24th Mission Street BART Station.

Co-located with the Unidos en Salud testing site, the site had a “soft launch” Monday, with vaccinations available by appointment only, and initial appointments going to community health workers and local residents over the age of 65 within the Unidos en Salud network, according to an announcement from the Mayor’s Office.

The site will operate four days a week and provide 120 vaccinations per day until vaccine capacity increases, and then it may be able to expand to 200-400 vaccinations per day, officials said.

The Mission District site is the first in a network of neighborhood vaccination sites that will be opened across the city, with the next planned to open in Bayview. Sites will be located in neighborhoods with the highest infection rates for COVID-19 and limited access to health care services, including the Bayview, Excelsior and Visitacion Valley neighborhoods.

The Mission District’s Latino residents, in particular, have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and testing sites there have found a high positive rate among Latino residents. Recent testing revealed that more than one in ten Latinos who are tested test positive for COVID-19, according to city data.

Patients wait in line outside the Mission neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine site on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted our Latino community, which is why it’s so important that we’re bringing these vaccines directly to the neighborhoods that have been hit so hard,” Mayor London Breed said. “We’re ready to administer 10,000 vaccines per day here in San Francisco as soon as supply increases through our network of high-volume vaccination sites, as well as a series of neighborhood sites that will provide easy access to our diverse communities throughout the City.”

In addition to the future network of vaccine sites, the Department of Public Health and its community partners are vaccinating people through community clinics in the Western Addition, Chinatown, Bayview, Outer Sunset, and Potrero, the release said.

The Mission District site is a joint venture between The City, Unidos en Salud/United in Health, UCSF and the Latino Task Force, which has worked in partnership with UCSF to get testing and other resources to the Latino community.

“We at UCSF are eager to continue our ongoing partnership with the Mayor and the Department of Public Health to help protect our City’s most vulnerable communities from COVID-19,” UCSF Chancellor Dr. Sam Hawgood said. “By continuing our collaborative community testing programs, and now making vaccines available in high-impact neighborhoods where the virus is spreading quickly, we can prevent more suffering and help to protect the entire city from this virus.”

