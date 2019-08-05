City commission to review Hunters Point toxic testing results

A city commission will review the toxic testing results of the Hunters Point Shipyard on Tuesday after canceling a June hearing on the matter due to a lack of quorum.

The Commission on Community Investment and Infrastructure, which oversees the redevelopment of the Hunters Point Shipyard, is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. to discuss the results of the California Department of Public Health’s retesting of the area.

The hearing is a review of previously announced results from the state tests of both Parcel A-1 and Parcel A-2 in July 2018 through November of 2018. The retesting was done after fraud allegations surfaced against the U.S. Navy’s cleanup contractor Tetra Tech.

“Both CDPH reports concluded that no residents, workers or visitors – are being exposed to radiological health and safety hazards at Parcel A,” said Nadia Sesay, executive director of the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure, in a memo to the commission. “At the request of the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure (“OCII”), CDPH has agreed to appear at the Commission meeting of August 6th, 2019 to discuss the findings and conclusions of the reports.”

There are 439 homes constructed on Parcel A-1 by home builder Lennar and an additional 66 homes under construction, the memo said. Construction of 404 homes on Parcel A-2 is scheduled to begin later this year.

Last month, the commission approved initial plans for constuction of homes despite concerns about not having had the review of the state’s testing results yet.

The commission meets at City Hall in room 416.

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com