City College of San Francisco names new permanent Chancellor

People walk along Ocean Avenue by City College of San Francisco's main campus. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

City College of San Francisco officials said on Wednesday the college has selected a new permanent chancellor following a nationwide search that lasted more than a year.

David Martin has been selected by the Board of Trustees as the new chancellor, set to start the role on November 1.

Martin formerly served as City College’s chief financial officers and as interim vice chancellor for financial affairs between 2015 and 2017. Currently, Martin serves as superintendent-president at Monterey Peninsula Community College District.

In addition to his experience at community colleges, Martin has a background in business administration and accounting, having worked for major public accounting and business advisory firms in the past, including Ernst and Young.

“In addition to his strong financial background, as evidenced by word and deed, Dr. Martin brings a strong commitment to the work we do for students. He has a proven commitment to transparency, collaboration, and equity, and he is passionate about providing opportunities for access and success to all students,” Board of Trustees President Shanell Williams said in a statement.

“Dr. Martin has worked at City College in the past and understands our challenges,” Trustee Alan Wong said. “I am confident that he brings the necessary skill set to reign in the fiscal challenges that the college faces, bring in additional enrollment, and find new funding sources.”

Former chancellor Mark Rocha stepped down from the position back in March 2020 due to a confidential personal issue. Following his resignation, the college’s Office of Human Resources, Compliance, Risk Management, and Safety Deputy Chancellor Dianna Gonzales took over as interim chancellor, followed by retired educator Rajen Vurdien. Gonzales again briefly took on the interim role back in June after Vurdien’s yearlong interim position ended.

Martin’s hiring comes at a critical time for the college as it currently faces a budget shortfall of more than $22.7 million.

Earlier this year, college officials cited low enrollment as part of the reason it faced a projected $34.9 million budget shortfall, which resulted in layoff notices for nearly 200 staff members. In May, however, the school reached an agreement with the union representing faculty to rescind the layoffs and to make several financial adjustments to the projected shortfall, which ultimately reduced the number.

Although the fall semester began in August, in-person classes — delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic — are set to resume next month.