As a young person new to San Francisco and unable to finish a four-year degree, Adele Failes-Carpenter found City College of San Francisco to be her saving grace. While enrolled in City College, Failes-Carpenter completed a number of vocational certificates in health and sexual health education and went on to become a tenant advocate in the Tenderloin.
“I really felt that the education I got there — learning alongside other working adults and … people represented in the communities that I was serving as a service provider — was really valuable to me,” Failes-Carpenter said.
After earning a master’s degree from the California Institute of Integral Studies, Failes-Carpenter found her way back to City College where she works as a women's and gender studies instructor, coordinates Project Survive, a sexual violence prevention peer education program, and serves as the political director of AFT 2121, the City College faculty union.
Due to ongoing class cuts and faculty layoffs, Failes-Carpenter said many students are unable to enroll in the classes they need. With the San Francisco Workforce Education and Reinvestment in Community Success Act, she and other City College labor leaders are hoping to change that.
The ballot measure — spearheaded by the Revenue Unity Coalition, which consists of labor leaders from SEIU 1021, the San Francisco Building Trades, Stationary Engineers and AFT 2121 — has garnered about 20,000 signatures, more than double the 8,979 needed to appear on the November ballot.
If passed by more than 50% of voters in November, the measure would raise $45 million in property taxes annually for the next 20 years — roughly the funding needed to restore the hundreds of classes across many programs that have been cut in recent years, according to Failes-Carpenter.
"City College has been so substantially downsized that it is no longer able to serve students who are trying to enroll, with many current students struggling to get the classes they need or being shut out due to class cancellations," said AFT 2121 President Mary Bravewoman." The people of San Francisco deserve pathways to a better life, and this measure will allow CCSF to provide those pathways."
Although the college’s finances are stable at the current operational size, 47% of classes and services have been cut since the 2017-18 school year to reach that stability, Bravewoman said.
Classes have been cut for a number of reasons, one of which is declining enrollment and, by extension, less state funding. City College’s sharp decline began when it faced a loss of accreditation in 2012, losing about 16,000 students in the following two years. Though enrollment leveled out at around 60,000 from 2014 to 2019, it dropped by nearly 10,000 again when “aggressive cuts” to classes began in 2019, Failes-Carpenter said. The trend continued at the onset of the pandemic, as community college enrollment plummeted statewide.
Even the state funding that the college does get is substantially lower than necessary, Supervisor Gordon Mar said, given that the state funding model prioritizes degree-seeking and transfer students.
Though City College does serve these students, it also caters to part-time and noncredit students looking for vocational training and workforce services as well as immigrants and older adults looking for citizenship and English as a second language courses or simply a free learning opportunity. In fact, noncredit students make up around 40% of the total student population.
Such offerings make City College an essential resource for the economic mobility of low-income and working class residents, Mar said.
With the property tax measure, the Revenue Unity Coalition aims to offer the pre-pandemic level of approximately 7,700 class sections and associated services such as registration support, academic counseling and job placement, according to Bravewoman.
The revenue will take the form of an annual parcel tax that the coalition is calling “progressive” because of its tiered structure, a decision they came to after polling voters in January and exploring many different options, Bravewoman said.
Single family and one-unit residences would be taxed $150 annually, while multi-unit residences would be taxed $75 per unit. For nonresidential properties, those under 5,000 square feet would pay $150, those from 5,000 to 24,999 square feet would pay $1,250, those from 25,000 to 100,000 would pay $2,500 and properties over 100,000 square feet would pay $4,000 a year.
CCSF Higher Education Action Team — a grassroots organization of students, educators and allies working to ensure the college fulfills the diverse needs of its student body — does not support the ballot measure because of the graduated tax approach and wants wealthier and larger property owners to pay more.
“Any new tax should be paid by those with the most means to pay it. Under this proposal, the tax burden on San Francisco’s super wealthy is negligible,” CCSF HEAT said in a statement.
HEAT noted that while someone who lives in a mansion in Pacific Heights will pay the same as someone housed in a poorer section of The City, multimillionaires like Diane Feinstein or Nancy Pelosi may claim an exemption because the measure allows one for those over 65.
The fund would support four equally apportioned categories: wraparound services for enrollment and retention, basic needs, job placement and graduation; foundational programs to support basic skills such as English language proficiency and obtaining citizenship; workforce development programs; and equity and social justice programs to support historically underrepresented students.
To avoid misuse of funds, the measure requires the appointment of an independent oversight committee that submits an annual report to the mayor and Board of Supervisors, evaluating whether funds are being properly expended.
The fund would also be subject to an annual audit for at least the first five years by the controller. If City College fails to adopt the audit recommendations, The City can suspend funding.
In their statement, HEAT members expressed concerns about this oversight approach, claiming it gives too much control to City College’s administration and board of trustees who instituted the class cuts and employee layoffs in the first place. HEAT also said The City’s ability to withhold money creates the risk that funds will be treated like a “political football.”
Instead of asking taxpayers to “cough up” more money, HEAT said the labor unions should call upon the state to demand more funding for public education.