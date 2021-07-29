Construction workers continue pedestrian and safety improvements along Haight Street on Monday, May 18, 2020. The project, began in 2018, reached completion in July 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

City celebrates completion of pedestrian, transit improvements along Haight Street

City leaders on Wednesday announced the completion of the Upper Haight Transit Improvement and Pedestrian Realm Project, which aims to improve safety and efficiency along Haight Street — one of San Francisco’s most iconic corridors.

Construction on the $22.3 million project began in September 2018 and sought to revitalize and improve Haight Street, home to diverse shops, bars and restaurants.

With the project completed, the street now includes several new safety features, including new pedestrian lighting, curb ramps compliant with the American Disabilities Act, and expanded bus boarding areas.

In addition, seven blocks of Haight Street have been repaved and the project also replaced the corridor’s aging sewer system. The project further added new trees and sidewalks along the street.

Masonic Avenue between Haight and Waller streets also received sewer and repaving upgrades as part of the project, city officials said.

Mayor London Breed celebrated the project’s completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.

“The Haight has a rich history that attracts tourists and locals alike, and with the completion of this streetscape project, we are making this historic neighborhood more inviting for all,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “As we emerge from this pandemic and begin to see our city come alive again, it’s critical that we invest in the cultural vibrancy of our neighborhoods and provide our small businesses with the support they need to help drive our economic recovery.”

“The improvements are a welcome addition to the well-known neighborhood with its trove of independent retail establishments, cafes, and restaurants,” Haight Street Merchants Association President Sunshine Powers said. “This project provides many wonderful enhancements that retain the character of this magnificent, sparkly corridor and will keep us thriving.”

“The changes we see on Haight Street today include a faster travel time for Muni passengers, bringing meaningful improvements to the community as we emerge from the pandemic,” San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director Jeffrey Tumlin said. “The signals are designed to prioritize the 7-Haight — one of our highest ridership lines. Muni is delivering similar projects on most of our lines and we are proud to offer these improvements on Haight Street.”

