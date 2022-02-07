News

City attorneys question Uber about discrimination against transgender drivers

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu has asked Uber to provide information about potentially discriminatory practices against transgender, nonbinary and...

By Bay City News • February 7, 2022 1:30 am
City Attorney David Chiu wants to know more about Uber’s policies. (Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file photo)



San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu has asked Uber to provide information about potentially discriminatory practices against transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming drivers.

Chiu signed a letter with Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott in response to stories from drivers who said they were banned from Uber’s apps and outed to customers by the UberEats app.

“Transgender and gender nonconforming drivers should not have to put themselves in danger or navigate a bureaucratic nightmare just to make a living,” said Chiu. “Shielding drivers from workplace violence and ensuring equal opportunity to work are non-negotiable. We look forward to engaging with Uber to ensure that the company has adequate protections and policies in place for transgender drivers.”

According to press release from Chiu, drivers have reported being permanently banned from the app simply because a government issued photo ID did not match more recent photographs submitted to Uber that reflect the drivers’ gender identity.

Despite multiple attempts to explain the situation with company representatives, Chiu said drivers remained barred from the app.

In addition, the news release reports Uber drivers using the UberEats app have said the app does not show their chosen name and instead shows their “deadname” to customers.

When a person is deadnamed, it not only has the effect of outing that person, but it can also potentially put them in a dangerous situation. This is particularly concerning, Chiu said, given the well-documented pattern of violence toward transgender people in the United States.

