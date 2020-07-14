City Attorney seeks to block contractor in Nuru scandal from obtaining government contracts

Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 after a court appearance. His arrest was the first of several in a widening corruption investigation by federal authorities that has also claimed two city contractors so far. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

City Attorney Dennis Herrera has moved to prohibit AzulWorks, Inc. and its vice president Balmore Hernandez from doing business with The City after he was federally charged with bribing former Public Works head Mohammed Nuru.

Herrera initiated administrative debarment proceedings Monday that would prohibit the company and Hernandez from competing for a city contract for five years, the maximum allowed under law, the City Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Hernandez, a former Public Works employee, was charged by the U.S. Attorney last month with bribery. He faces up to 10 years in prison. An FBI affidavit alleges that Hernandez provided Nuru with more than $250,000 in gifts of materials and labor for Nuru’s Nothern California vacation home in exchange for help in landing city contracts. Gifts include a $40,000 tractor.

“San Francisco and its residents do not need to sit idly by and wait for Hernandez’s criminal proceedings to play out,” Herrera wrote in an administrative filing. “The people of San Francisco, including its taxpayers, deserve the assurance of clean contracting and a level competitive playing field now.”

The debarment process requires the City Controller’s Office to appoint a hearing officer to determine whether to grant the ban.

With the assitance of the City Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission previously moved to block AzulWorks from acting as a subcontactor on a current public project, which would have paid the company $752,000. The company was given 15 days, until Monday, to appeal the decision but did not protest, SFPUC spokesperson Will Reisman told the San Francisco Examiner Monday.

A person who answered the phone at AzulWorks Tuesday did not identify themselves but said, “We have no comment, thank you,” and hung up the phone.

Herrera said in the filing that “AzulWorks directly benefited from these unlawful gifts to Nuru.”

“During the threeyear period from July 2017 to June 2020, AzulWorks was directly paid more than $20 million by San Francisco, and received more as a subcontractor on San Francisco projects,” he said.







