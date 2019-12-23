City Attorney shuts down alleged ‘illegal nightclub’ in the Bayview

Under threat of legal action, San Francisco has forced the eviction of a Bayview nightclub that was allegedly operating illegally and a “hotbed for violent crime,” City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced Monday.

The business at 2110 Palou Ave. “had plagued residents for months,” the announcement said.

In April, the property owner was notified of complaints about the club operating out of a portion of the building, but it wasn’t until the City Attorney’s Office threatened legal action in September that they agreed to move forward with evicting the business.

“The property owner evicted the club operators on Dec. 19 after the City Attorney’s Office led a code enforcement inspection of the property and prepared to take legal action,” according to the announcement.

“I’m pleased we could restore safety and peace of mind to Bayview residents just in time for the holidays,” Herrera said in a statement. “Keeping our communities safe is our top priority, and we use all the tools at our disposal to do so. This underground operation had been a magnet for crime.”

In the past year, the club “generated dozens of 911 calls” and the “San Francisco police officers responding to these calls documented a disturbing pattern of dangerous and illegal activities occurring at the property, including illegal gambling, noise complaints, robberies, assaults, gunshots and apparent gang activity,” according to the announcement.