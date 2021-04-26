City Attorney Dennis Herrera could become the new director of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

City Attorney Dennis Herrera to take over as head of SFPUC

After serving as City Attorney since 2001, Dennis Herrera is expected to step down to become the next head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

Mayor London Breed announced Monday that she is nominating Herrera to serve as the next general manager of the SFPUC.

Herrera would be stepping in to run the power and water agency after its former head Harlan Kelley resigned in November when federal prosecutors accused him of accepting bribes from City Contractor Walter Wong in exchange for help with city business.

Breed said in a statement that Herrera “has been someone who always puts the people of this City first.”

“By bringing his experience in office and his commitment to public service to this new position, I am confident the SFPUC will be able to deliver the high-quality services our residents deserve while continuing to advance nationally-recognized programs like CleanPowerSF and pursue ambitious efforts like public power,” Breed said.

Herrera called it a “unique opportunity.”

“The test of our age is how we respond to climate change,” Herrera said. “San Francisco’s public utility needs clean, innovative and decisive leadership to meet that challenge.”

He said he supported a “sustainable and affordable public power.”

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, made up of five members who are nominated by the mayor and approved by the Board of Supervisors, is currently in the process of selecting a general manager. The commission is charged with recommending potential candidates for Breed to nominate.

But now the commission is expected to interview Herrera and forward him as a formal recommendation to Breed, according to the Mayor’s Office. A final contract would then be negotiated before he is officially appointed. The entire process is expected to take weeks.

Breed would appoint Herrera’s successor as City Attorney. The person would stand for election not less than 120 days after they take office.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

