Nurse Taryn Huestis vaccinated Samaya Pupiro at the Excelsior Neighborhood COVID-19 Vaccination Site on Wednesday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

City announces new vaccination site in Excelsior District

City officials announced announced the opening of a new vaccination site in the Excelsior District Wednesday.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, community organizations have worked hand-in-hand with The City to make sure San Franciscans have the resources and support they need,” Mayor London Breed said. “We’re proud to work with leaders in the Excelsior to bring this site to a neighborhood that has been hard hit by this virus.”

The site, which is being launched in cooperation with community partners Excelsior Strong and the Latino Task Force, is part of an effort by The City to ensure equitable access to vaccines, which was outlined in its vaccination plan. The Excelsior District, which is one of the San Francisco neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, is home to many Latino, Asian and Pacific Islander residents and essential workers, all of whom have suffered higher rates of COVID-19.

Initially, the site will have a limited capacity of 150 doses per day, getting a vaccination is appointment only, with limited drop-in availability. Excelsior neighborhood residents and workers can call (415) 562-8638 to schedule an appointment.

The site, located at 20 Norton St., will operate Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

The site is near multiple public transit lines including Muni bus lines and the Balboa Park BART station. Muni and Paratransit are free for anyone traveling to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is providing additional access to taxi service for those using the Essential Trip Card, which helps seniors and people with disabilities pay for a taxi to complete an essential trip.

As of Wednesday, over 50% of San Franciscans 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 30% of San Franciscans have been fully vaccinated. Over 82% of San Franciscans 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 65% have been fully vaccinated.

The results of The City’s efforts to distribute the vaccine equitably are shown on its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, which tracks vaccinations in The City by age, race/ethnicity and neighborhood. The dashboard shows that a higher proportion of vaccines administered by the Department of Public Health have gone to people of color than the total citywide vaccinations, and the top three neighborhoods receiving Department of Public Health vaccines are the Bayview, Mission and Excelsior districts.

“We are so excited to finally see a community-led, driven, and implemented vaccine site being launched here in the Excelsior, which will help those who have been impacted most by COVID,” Latino Task Force Health Committee Chair Jon Jacobo said. “Neighbors will have low barrier access to vaccines.”

