Cinco de Mayo cruise draws car clubs from around the Bay

Gil Ayala (left) and Rubin Vasquez, members of the New Temptation Car Club in Daly City, attended the San Francisco LowRider Council 40th Anniversary Cinco de Mayo Family Cruise on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The car is a 1977 Pontiac LeMans owned by Gil Ayala, who is nicknamed “Gilamonster.” (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Formed in the early 1980s to fight for the right to cruise the Mission, the San Francisco LowRider Council held its 40th Anniversary Cinco de Mayo Family Cruise Saturday.

Gleaming cars with high-powered hydraulics from car clubs around the Bay Area cruised Mission Street for the event and Mayor London Breed even took a ride in a white Chevrolet Impala with council founder Roberto Hernandez.

Saturday’s cruise was billed as a family event. A previous cruise in March held in honor of Tejano superstar Selena was marred by a sideshow that broke out after it ended, resulting in injuries to pedestrians in the area of 24th and Mission streets.

“There were individuals that started doing donuts and burnouts in both vehicles and on motorcycles,” the council said in a statement posted to Facebook. “Antics like this is what makes us look bad in the eyes of the City officials and the police department. There is a time and place for speed, not at a Low and Slow movement cruise.”

For Saturday’s event, the council said police and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency would be on hand to facilitate traffic, and participants were urged to “KEEP IT LOW AND SLOW.”

Gil “Gilamonster” Ayala shows off his rings. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Vehicles showed off their moves Saturday afternoon at the Cinco de Mayo Family Cruise on Mission Street. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

(CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

(CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

(CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Pastor Frank Cortez, a pastor at 4 Anointed God Mission Church and a member of the New Temptation Car Club in Daly City, shines his Chevy Styleline Deluxe. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Drivers from a number of different car clubs attended Saturday’s cruise. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

(CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Benjamin Gamez shows off his 1953 Mercury. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

The interior of Robert Bendana 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport Convertible. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Jose Olivares with his 1963 Chevrolet Nova. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed took a ride at the San Francisco LowRider Council 40th Anniversary Cinco de Mayo Family Cruise along Mission Street Saturday. (CraigLee/Special to the S.F. Examiner)