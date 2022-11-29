Nobody expects a San Franciscan to cut up the ice rink. It doesn’t snow here, after all. However, never underestimate the power of disco.

Mayor London Breed’s office and the Church of 8 Wheels, a roller skating rink famous for its groovy tunes and laser light show, opened a roller skating rink in the Civic Center plaza earlier this year in October. It’s called “San FranDISCO”, and spares no detail: there are three disco balls, live DJs, colorful lights and good vibes.

San FranDISCO roller skating rink at Fulton Plaza 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like