(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

CHP investigating HWY 101 shooting that killed man, injured another

One man died and another was injured in a shooting on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco on Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers initially responded to the highway’s southbound lanes near Cesar Chavez Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash, according to the CHP. Investigators soon learned that prior to the crash, the two victims, who are siblings, were in a black Buick when a shooter in another vehicle shot them on the highway.

The 30-year-old driver suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lower body. He died from his injuries, CHP officials said.

The 28-year-old passenger suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body and was taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.

The San Francisco medical examiner’s office is working to identify the victim who died. A description of the shooter and the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

The shooting was the second drive-by in San Francisco on Monday.

A 19-year-old man was also injured in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:03 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Custer Avenue.

Police said there were two suspects in a sedan and at least one opened fire as it drove by. The 19-year-old was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Tuesday morning and no description of the suspects or their vehicle was immediately available.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Alex Padilla becomes California’s first Latino US senator, replacing Kamala Harris
Next story
SF officials say COVID-19 restrictions working to slow disease’s spread

Just Posted

California secretary of state Alex Padilla speaks during a news conference in 2018 in San Francisco. Gov. Gavin Newsom named Padilla as a U.S. senator on Tuesday to replace Kamala Harris. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)
Alex Padilla becomes California’s first Latino US senator, replacing Kamala Harris

Phil Willon and Patrick McGreevy Los Angeles Times Alex Padilla, a Los… Continue reading

Mayor London Breed said COVID restrictions were having a positive effect at an online briefing on Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. (Examiner screenshot)
SF officials say COVID-19 restrictions working to slow disease’s spread

San Francisco officials said Tuesday that the restrictions put in place two… Continue reading

An affordable housing project is planned in the Sunset District. (Courtesy map)
Affordable housing project planned for Sunset District families

The Sunset District could get a 100 percent affordable housing project with… Continue reading

SFMTA has said it could lay off more than 1,200 employees by next fiscal year if it doesn’t get more funding. (Samantha Laurey/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
$14 billion for transit in second federal coronavirus relief package is a start, officials say

Bay Area leaders grateful for funding, but a ‘long-term, sustainable’ revenue source still needed

Gov. Gavin Newsom said some regions may see an extension of stay-at-home orders. (Jae Hong/Getty Images via Tribune News Service)
State likely to extend stay-at-home orders, Newsom says

70,258 administered COVID-19 vaccine in CA last week

Most Read