CHP investigating HWY 101 shooting that killed man, injured another

One man died and another was injured in a shooting on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco on Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers initially responded to the highway’s southbound lanes near Cesar Chavez Street around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash, according to the CHP. Investigators soon learned that prior to the crash, the two victims, who are siblings, were in a black Buick when a shooter in another vehicle shot them on the highway.

The 30-year-old driver suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lower body. He died from his injuries, CHP officials said.

The 28-year-old passenger suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body and was taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.

The San Francisco medical examiner’s office is working to identify the victim who died. A description of the shooter and the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

The shooting was the second drive-by in San Francisco on Monday.

A 19-year-old man was also injured in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:03 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Custer Avenue.

Police said there were two suspects in a sedan and at least one opened fire as it drove by. The 19-year-old was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Tuesday morning and no description of the suspects or their vehicle was immediately available.

