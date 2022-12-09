Recent demonstrations in China against COVID restrictions and limited freedoms have reached the U.S. as Chinese pro-democracy activists are conducting an ongoing hunger strike outside of Apple's Cupertino headquarters.
Han Wang, a Chinese student who attends the University of Southern California, began his hunger strike on Monday outside of Apple Park. He, along with the other participants, have only had water and will maintain the strike for as long as their health allows them.
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: 2022 was the year of the Pallas’s cat in The City
Wang is calling on Apple to stop labor exploitation at its Foxconn iPhone plant, restore full AirDrop functionality to Chinese iPhones, cease the censorship of free speech on platforms like the Chinese App Store and publicly take a stance on the persecution and mass incarceration of Uyghurs.
The Cupertino demonstration is part of a larger string of protests that have been dubbed the "blank paper revolution," or the "A4 revolution," a reference to the standard sized paper used in printers. Protestors have held the blank sheets to simultaneously criticize China's censorship and convey messages without using phrases that could get them in trouble.
The protests, which call on the Chinese Communist Party to end its rule and for Chinese President Xi Jinping to step down, are the largest expressions of political discontent that the country has seen since 1989's Tiananmen Square protests.
Vivian She, a UC Berkeley alum who currently lives in Los Angeles, met Wang through Telegram, the encrypted instant messaging service that is a popular means of communication among Chinese dissidents. She left China in the early '90s with her parents and moved to the U.S. at age eight.
"I didn't really pay attention to Chinese politics really until just COVID because all these horror stories started coming out," said She. "It's such a mess. Lots of humanitarian crises overspilled from all these major cities that were on strict lockdown for months."
In November, a fire at an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed ten people and injured nine, amid lockdowns that left countless people in the area stuck in their homes. At the time, the country issued rolling lockdowns and strict travel restrictions as it grappled with waves of COVID cases.
John Caldon spent the last three years working for the War Memorial & Performing Arts Center
A month before that, people in China used AirDrop to share photos of a protest banner hung on a bridge in Beijing that once again called for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to COVID restrictions.
However a November update to the iPhone's operating system limited the AirDrop feature in the Chinese market, automatically disabling sharing after ten minutes for anyone outside of a person's contacts.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
The demonstrations have been largely decentralized, with vigils and other movements being coordinated from Stanford University all the way to Columbia University. Anonymity is also common among protestors and other dissidents, as they may use fake names to protect loved ones back in China.
Nonetheless movements continue popping up and taking shape within the U.S. and overseas. "I think that's what's so amazing about it," said She. "Young people, they were just moved."
Volunteers have spent the week visiting Apple Park and checking on the wellbeing of Wang and other demonstrators, especially as they face cold temperatures and spells of wet weather.