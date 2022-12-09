Protestors

Volunteers have come to Cupertino to stand in support with, or visit, Han Wang.

 Courtesy of Vivian She

Recent demonstrations in China against COVID restrictions and limited freedoms have reached the U.S. as Chinese pro-democracy activists are conducting an ongoing hunger strike outside of Apple's Cupertino headquarters. 

Han Wang, a Chinese student who attends the University of Southern California, began his hunger strike on Monday outside of Apple Park. He, along with the other participants, have only had water and will maintain the strike for as long as their health allows them. 

