Chinese New Year parade street closure and route info

The annual Chinese New Year Parade celebrating the Year of the Rat is set to take place this Saturday in San Francisco.

The parade will begin its 1.3 mile route at Second and Market streets at 5:15 p.m. and go down Market to Geary, Powell, Post and Kearny streets before ending at Columbus Avenue around 9 p.m.

Free or $38-$55 bleacher seats are available in advance.

Street closures will affect Market Street from Second to Harrison streets from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Geary, Powell, Post and Kearny streets from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More information on street closures and affected bus lines can be found at on the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency web site.

