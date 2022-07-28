There goes Nancy Pelosi again, giving a master class in what leadership means.

The House Speaker’s supposed plans to visit the democratic and independent nation of Taiwan have sent China’s authoritarian government into a fit of rage. China considers the island nation as its own possession, and tensions have been rising over whether China plans to invade Taiwan in a violent effort to take the country of nearly 24 million people by force.

Enter Pelosi, whose prospective visit to Taiwan has spurred an embarrassing overreaction from China. The Chinese government under Xi Jinping has threatened “severe” consequences if Pelosi dares to set foot in Taiwan.

China’s possible reactions apparently include an escalation of military tactics if Pelosi proceeds with her visit. In response, the United States military has raised the prospect of sending fighter jets to protect Pelosi from any unwarranted Chinese aggression, according to the Associated Press.

It’s clear why a visit from Pelosi would hurt China’s feelings. She would be the first House Speaker to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich traveled there in 1997. Her presence in a free and independent nation that authoritarian China seeks to overpower and claim would send the message that the United States will not easily abandon the Taiwanese people and their struggle for freedom and human rights.

China’s overwrought saber rattling only makes her visit more necessary — because it’s always important to stand up to authoritarian bullies with imperialist aspirations.

Pelosi, whose district has a large population of Chinese and Taiwanese Americans, has a long history of standing up to China. In 1991, as a relatively new member of Congress, she joined two of her colleagues in displaying a pro-democracy banner in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, where the Chinese government had murdered protesting students in 1989.

“To those who died for democracy in China,” it read.

“If you cannot stand up for human rights in China because of commercial interests, you lose all moral authority to speak out for it in any place,” said Pelosi in a recent interview with Politico.

Yet not everyone is so bold when it comes to standing up for democracy when the going gets tough. Pelosi’s plan to stop in Taiwan as a part of an upcoming swing through Asia has set off hand-wringing in Washington, including from the Biden Administration, which reportedly wants her to back down in the face of China’s threats.

“The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” said President Joe Biden during a press conference on July 20, sparking a public firestorm and setting off China’s demands for Pelosi to cancel her trip.

In May, Biden indicated that the U.S. would be willing to respond militarily if China attacked Taiwan. His staff walked back the comment after public squawking from China.

Officially, the U.S. concurs with the “One China” policy that Taiwan is part of China. Yet the U.S. also provides defensive weapons that could help Taiwan fend off an invasion and has “remained intentionally ambiguous on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack,” according to CNN.

Pelosi isn’t threatening to start a war with China, nor will she be transporting weapons on her plane. The 82-year-old leader — second in line to the presidency, behind Vice President Kamala Harris — is simply considering a diplomatic visit to a democratic nation that is a major U.S. ally in Asia. China’s hysterical reaction reveals both its authoritarian bent and its deep insecurity. It also pushes Pelosi to carry out her visit for the sake of principle.

“If we can allow the Chinese to dictate who can visit Taiwan and who cannot, then we have already ceded Taiwan to the Chinese,” said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

Nobody wants a war with China, the growing superpower that is one of our nation’s top trading partners. Yet world peace can never depend on a willingness to bow down to bullying from authoritarians who trample human rights and threaten to seize democratic nations by force. At a time when Russia’s failing war against Ukraine has shown the world that democracies are not so easily overthrown, it’s important for China to grasp the lesson.

Pelosi’s mere consideration of a visit to Taiwan has already been successful in sending a message about American support for the democratic island. China’s overblown tantrum has sent a message as well — about China’s status as a thin-skinned tyrant that threatens military escalation when a leader from one free country dares to visit another free country.

Pelosi has never backed down from China, and there’s no reason to start now. Whether or not she goes through with the visit, however, she has already proven her point.