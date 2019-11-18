Child tries to rob 79-year-old near Argonne Elementary School

A young girl allegedly tried to rob a 79-year-old woman near Argonne Elementary School Saturday.

The child, 10 to 12, was with an adult woman when she tried to sell some jewelry to the victim on the 700 block of 21st Avenue between Fulton and Cabrillo streets around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report.

When the victim declined to purchase the jewelry, police say the suspects ripped a necklace off the woman. However, she was able to retrieve her necklace before the suspects fled.

No arrests had been made as of 11 a.m. Monday, according to police records.

Juvenile crime is steadily declining in San Francisco, according to the Juvenile Probation Department.

In June 2019, only about 36 youths made up the average daily population at Juvenile Hall. That’s the second smallest average population of detained juveniles that San Francisco has seen since at least 2013.

In July 2017, Juvenile Hall reached its lowest recent population of just 35.