Child, 12, fatally struck while riding skateboard in Bayview

A 12-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning while riding a skateboard in the Bayview, according to police.

The child was riding the skateboard along Ingerson Avenue between Ingalls and Hawes streets when a driver struck them with a car at around 10:11 a.m., police said.

Officers responding to the collision found the child suffering from life-threatening injuries and rendered aid alongside medics, but the skateboarder died at the scene.

Police Chief Bill Scott called the incident “very tragic” at the Police Commission meeting. He said the driver remained at the scene.

“It doesn’t look like there was criminal culpability on behalf of the driver,” Scott said.

Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson, said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased youth for this tragic incident,” Rueca said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation and police have not determined whether driver impairment played a role, Rueca said.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/