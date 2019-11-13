Chesa Boudin to be sworn in as San Francisco DA in January

Chesa Boudin was elected as district attorney in the Nov. 5, 2019 election. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

District Attorney-elect Chesa Boudin will not be sworn into office until January after winning the hotly contested race last week, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus will remain in office until Jan. 8 to finish the term that former District Attorney George Gascon left behind last month, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Boudin reportedly asked for time to prepare before taking office.

“I have met with DA-elect Chesa Boudin and congratulated him on his election as San Francisco’s next District Attorney,” Breed said in a statement. “We discussed how we can work together to address the challenges facing our City, as well as to work out a transition plan.”

“I’m supportive of his request to have interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus stay to lead the office, which she has agreed to do,” the mayor continued. “Suzy continues to demonstrate her commitment to serving our city and will provide much-needed leadership during this transition.”

