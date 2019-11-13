Chesa Boudin was elected as district attorney in the Nov. 5, 2019 election. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Chesa Boudin to be sworn in as San Francisco DA in January

District Attorney-elect Chesa Boudin will not be sworn into office until January after winning the hotly contested race last week, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday.

Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus will remain in office until Jan. 8 to finish the term that former District Attorney George Gascon left behind last month, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Boudin reportedly asked for time to prepare before taking office.

“I have met with DA-elect Chesa Boudin and congratulated him on his election as San Francisco’s next District Attorney,” Breed said in a statement. “We discussed how we can work together to address the challenges facing our City, as well as to work out a transition plan.”

“I’m supportive of his request to have interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus stay to lead the office, which she has agreed to do,” the mayor continued. “Suzy continues to demonstrate her commitment to serving our city and will provide much-needed leadership during this transition.”

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
After high-profile dismissals, Breed appoints new SFMTA director
Next story
SF takes ‘next step’ to become first in California to launch public bank

Just Posted

Chesa Boudin to be sworn in as San Francisco DA in January

District Attorney-elect Chesa Boudin will not be sworn into office until January… Continue reading

After high-profile dismissals, Breed appoints new SFMTA director

Jeffrey Tumlin to lead Muni after sexual harassment scandal, operator shortage

City College to offer classes in the Sunset District

City College of San Francisco is expanding into the Sunset District starting… Continue reading

DA elect joins Breed to denounce attacks against Chinatown seniors

Days after three seniors were brutally attacked on video at a popular… Continue reading

SF takes ‘next step’ to become first in California to launch public bank

City officials plan to cut ties with Wall Street banks

Most Read