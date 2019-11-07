Chesa Boudin closes gap on Suzy Loftus but still trails in close DA race

Progressive candidate Chesa Boudin closed the gap on Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus after new votes were counted Thursday in the race to be San Francisco’s next top prosecutor.

Loftus was beating Boudin by a small margin of 2,205 votes as of Wednesday.

But with the latest tally, Boudin came within 879 votes of Loftus, with 67,037 votes compared to 67,916 votes for Loftus, according to the Department of Elections.

The numbers include 28,097 votes for district attorney that were counted Thursday.

In the other close election contest, progressive challenger Dean Preston retook the lead in the District 5 race over Supervisor Vallie Brown.

Preston now leads Brown by 35 votes with 9,221 votes compared to 9,186 for Brown.

He previously trailed her by 88 votes on Wednesday.

Thursday’s District 5 figures include 3,934 newly counted ballots.

There are still tens of thousands more ballots that need to be counted.

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com