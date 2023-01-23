Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft.
Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm.
“We formed our partnership with OpenAI around a shared ambition to responsibly advance cutting-edge AI research and democratize AI as a new technology platform,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.
The move was immediately viewed as a threat to rival Google, the Silicon Valley titan, which had been considered an AI trailblazer.
Microsoft said it was strengthening its partnership with OpenAI “through a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to accelerate AI breakthroughs to ensure these benefits are broadly shared with the world,” the company announced. The Redmond, Washington tech giant had reportedly been in talks to invest $10 billion in the AI company.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the move a “shot across the bow at Google.”
“With ChatGPT being one of the most innovative AI technologies seen in the industry, Microsoft is clearly being aggressive on this front and not going to be left behind on what could be a potential game changing AI investment,” he told clients in a note.
ChatGPT, which was released as a free app last November, has won rave reviews as a conversational AI chatbot that helped users with a wide range of needs. It became particularly popular by enabling users to create content, including letters, essays and poems.
ChatGPT has been portrayed as a threat to Google’s dominant search technology which transformed the Mountain View company into a Silicon Valley powerhouse.
Microsoft launched its own Bing search engine but it has not enjoyed the same level of success as Google’s.
There are historical reasons why Microsoft fell behind Google. Ives said Microsoft got embroiled in a major antitrust battle in the 1990s which “slowed down its investing vision, and ultimately that was one of the worst strategic mistakes” made by the company under then former CEO and co-founder Bill Gates. “Nadella is not going to repeat the same mistakes and we believe this strategic investment is a smart poker move in this AI arms race that is taking place globally,” Ives said.
Microsoft’s OpenAI deal is clearly focused on a critical market where the two tech behemoths are also slugging it out: cloud computing, technology products and services-geared businesses, especially big corporations and institutions.
Nadella said the “next phase” of its OpenAI partnership will focus on giving developers and organizations in different industries “access to the best AI infrastructure” especially those that run on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.
Together with Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft are the dominant players in cloud computing.
Google has recently sent strong signals that it is also focusing more closely on AI. Last week, CEO Sundar Pichai co-wrote a blog post affirming that Google has been “at the forefront of advancing the frontier of AI.” And Pichai stressed that AI will be a strong focus of Google even as it navigates a serious tech market downturn.
Pichai made this clear when he announced last week that Google was letting go of 12,000 employees. “Being constrained in some areas allows us to bet big on others,” he said. “Pivoting the company to be AI-first years ago led to groundbreaking advances across our businesses and the whole industry.”
Microsoft also announced that it will cut 10,000 jobs.