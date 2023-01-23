Microsoft Bets Big on the Creator of ChatGPT in Race to Dominate AI

Sam Altman, left, one of the founders of OpenAI, and Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chief executive, at the Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Wash. on July 15, 2019. As the new chatbot wows the world with its conversational talents, the tech giant is poised to reap the benefits. (Ian C. Bates/The New York Times)

 IAN C. BATES/The New York Times

Get ready for an AI brawl between Google and Microsoft.

Microsoft said Monday it’s making a massive investment in OpenAI, the San Francisco maker of ChatGPT, the groundbreaking AI software that has taken the tech industry by storm.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

You May Also Like