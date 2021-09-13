Chase Center will require proof of vaccination for events that attract more than 1,000 attendees. (Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Chase Center requiring vaccine proof for events over 1,000 people

Event attendees at San Francisco’s Chase Center will be required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, the Golden State Warriors announced Monday.

The requirement applies to people age 12 and older and complies with a health order that San Francisco public health officials issued on Friday.

Attendees who are ages 2 to 11 will be allowed into the venue if they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Warriors officials encouraged event attendees who are 18 or older and at least two weeks removed from their last vaccine dose to utilize the CLEAR Health Pass system to securely store their proof of vaccination.

Event attendees who do not have a digital record of their vaccination as well as attendees ages 12 to 17 will be required to show their physical vaccine card and, if applicable, a government-issued photo identification card.

People who are vaccine-eligible and remain unvaccinated will not be allowed to attend events at Chase Center that have more than 1,000 attendees, regardless of their reason for being unvaccinated or if they have recently tested negative for COVID-19.

All Chase Center attendees and employees are also required to wear a face covering while inside the arena unless actively eating or drinking.

Warriors preseason games are scheduled to begin Oct. 6, with the team slated to play its first regular season game of the 2021-2022 season on Oct. 21 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Warriors fans and others planning to attend an event at Chase Center are encouraged to visit https://www.chasecenter.com/fan-safety.

