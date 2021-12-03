Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, San Francisco’s longest serving chief of protocol, has died

Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, who reigned as San Francisco’s chief of protocol for more than half a century, died Friday of complications from cancer surrounded by loved ones at her Stanford University residence. As a “volunteer” public official, she faithfully served 10 mayors, ranging from John “Jack” Shelley to current Mayor London Breed. She was 88.

Yet Charlotte defied her chronological age. In our memories, she will remain timeless: a beauteous blonde civic cheerleader who joyfully bubbled like a coupe overflowing with fine, effervescent Champagne.

Designer Stanlee Gatti, a dear friend, confirmed her passing Friday morning. By noon, Breed lowered the flags over City Hall to half mast in honor of Charlotte’sservice to San Francisco.

Her devotion to celebrating the best of her adopted city was legendary: organizing a campaign with then-mayor Dianne Feinstein to save the cable cars; assisting the Giants create three downtown World Series parades; dreaming up the Celebrity Bell Ringing event to assist holiday donations in red pots benefiting the Salvation Army; reviving San Francisco Symphony’s storied Black & White Ball; or raising funds with her dear pal, former Mayor Willie Brown, for a statue fronting the Fairmont Hotel honoring crooner Tony Bennett, who breached global stardom in the hotel’s Venetian Room. She also succeeded in renaming the Fairmont’s one block stretch of Mason Street real estate as Tony Bennett Way.

“Charlotte’s impact on San Francisco was enormous. Through her efforts, some of which occurred during my tenure as mayor, we became a world-class city,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein told The Examiner. “Charlotte created exciting events that heads of state around the world wanted to attend. Those countries would send their top statesmen, knowing Charlotte would ensure they were well taken care of and expertly entertained. Thanks to the magic Charlotte made happen, San Francisco went from an also-ran city to top of the heap. Her warmth and verve are irreplaceable.”

Her enthusiastic civic adoration was only matched by the radiant love she shared with her late husband, former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz, who died in February at the age of 100.

That 25-year romance was sparked by Feinstein and her husband, financier Richard Blum. Following the death of Charlotte’s second husband, real estate magnate and Fairmont Hotel owner Mel Swig, Feinstein introduced the widowed singles.

“Charlotte and I shared a unique, wonderful friendship. I’m a Democrat and I suspect she was a Republican. But that had no ill effect on our long relationship,” Feinstein recalled. “Six months before their wedding at Grace Cathedral in 1997, I watched Charlotte and George dancing at an event. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, wow. Their relationship was definitely one of love at first sight.”

Up through her final weeks, Charlotte remained determined to attend Saturday’s War Memorial Board meeting with her fellow trustees, who planned to appoint her as board president in 2022. And Charlotte was still finalizing details for her annual holiday party she co-hosts with the mayor to celebrate the San Francisco Consular Corps.

With great disappointment, she finally sent her regrets to both events.

“We connected in 1985 to create decor for the symphony’s revamped Black & White Ball. She was always vibrant, delightful and she never met a stranger,” said Gatti, a decades-long friend. “I will miss Charlotte dearly as a close friend and collaborator. These last few years in San Francisco we’ve already lost so much. But what I mourn the most is, Charlotte’s passing feels like the final blow.”

High atop Russian Hill, in her double penthouse lined with 180-degree glass wall views overlooking downtown and the Bay Bridge then sweeping across to the sparkling Bay to the Golden Gate Bridge, Charlotte was a gracious, inimitable host of countless soirees. For every occasion, she designed an appropriate theme which also informed the invitations, musicians, decor, costumed performers, bountiful bars, buffets and engraved guest gifts from Gump’s.

But like her late husband, Charlotte was also a skilled diplomat effectively charming royalty, heads of state, renowned opera singers, tech titans or global ambassadors. In those missions, Charlotte achieved the goal enshrined in her heart: showcasing the beauty, talent and diversity of her beloved San Francisco.

Charlotte Ann Smith was born Sept. 26, 1933 in Borger, Texas, a small panhandle town where her parents ran the general store. Her mother was a talented seamstress who inspired her daughter to study merchandising and fashion design in Austin at the University of Texas. But when the family store burned down, Charlotte returned home to help while taking courses at junior college. While in Austin, Charlotte pledged the Delta Gamma sorority which, a year later, awarded her a scholarship that allowed her to complete her studies at the University of Arkansas.

After brief stints in Dallas and Los Angeles, Charlotte arrived in San Francisco in 1963 when a former classmate of one of Charlotte’s roommates suggested they all meet in the “middle of San Francisco.”

“I didn’t understand LA. One of my roommates had some money and a car,” she shared with Nob Hill Gazette co-owner Janet Reilly, in a 2017 interview. “I had no money and didn’t know a soul. My roommate’s friend lived in Piedmont and said to meet her in the middle of San Francisco. We said, ‘The middle?’ She told us to go to Nob Hill. We said, ‘Nob Hill’? This friend said, ‘We’ll meet at the Fairmont Hotel’. I got in that lobby, and I thought, ‘Wow! ‘I didn’t know that I’d really have a lot to do with the Fairmont. But I thought, unless they run me out of this town, I’m not leaving.”

Charlotte’s civic accomplishments, as an unpaid public official, were exemplary. Those efforts were always infused with her inherent joie de vivre which she shared with everyone from City Hall janitors to Queen Elizabeth II, for whom Charlotte organized a visit in 1983 that included a dazzling version of Beach Blanket Babylon.

Charlotte’s favorite color remained yellow (like that famous Texas rose) and close friends fondly dubbed her, “Tex.” But she never really shook the feeling that someday, if she didn’t work hard and pay her dues to San Francisco, she might be deported back to her birth state. After landing a job with SPUR (San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association), Charlotte also dove head-first into a lifelong commitment of volunteerism for numerous causes.

Her first such job? Working on the mayoral campaign to elect candidate John Shelley.

“I started a group called the Shelley Girls. We’d ride around on cable cars and pass out stuff. That got picked up as an item in Herb Caen’s column. My boss was working for the other candidate,” Charlotte recalled to the Nob Hill Gazette. “He threw the column on my desk, saying, ‘Quit SPUR, or quit Shelley.’ I replied, ‘Well, I won’t do either because it’s my own time.’ I ended with a paid position in Shelley’s office. Since then, I worked for nine (now 10) mayors. All happily, as an unpaid volunteer.”

It was at a Shelley strategy meeting where Charlotte met her first husband, rancher and food broker Jack Mailliard III, a successful, fifth-generation San Francisco native. Their marriage propelled Charlotte’s social stock in The City’s dailies. And this former society editor of her high school newspaper was now a popular bold-faced denizen, regularly chronicled by San Francisco’s most prominent columnists including Caen and the late Pat Steger.

But the political and personal relationship Charlotte shared with Brown was mutually cherished. They met in the early 60s, via Herb Caen, Beach Blanket Babylon founder Steve Silver and his wife, producer Jo Schuman Silver. The dynamic duo also held an exclusive supper club dubbed, the Usual Suspects at North Beach Restaurant. Charlotte designed a theme, Brown dished off-the-record ripostes and their guests, including Ann and Gordon Getty, former Protocol Director Matthew Goudeau, Gatti, the late Wilkes Bashford, Schuman Silver and Paul Pelosi, added to the merriment.

“Charlotte was one of my best friends, literally. She looked out for me more than any other woman in my entire life,” Brown said. “Charlotte was instrumental in growing our Sister City relationships around the world. And she made San Francisco a destination of foreign diplomacy: our Consular Corps is one of the most vital in the world.”

